Ukraine raises flag on Snake Island, says Kyiv — live updates

Ukraine says raised its flag on Snake Island

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises Western artillery

Russian foreign minister faces biggest critics of Ukraine war at a G20 meeting

3 injured after Russian forces fire on Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian officials say

The article was last updated at 1050 UTC/GMT

ISW says Russia is taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine

Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for a renewed assault.

On Wednesday, Russian forces made no claimed or assessed territorial gains in Ukraine "for the first time in 133 days of war," according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The think tank based in Washington, DC, suggested that Moscow may be taking an "operational pause" that does not entail "the complete cessation of active hostilities."

A Thursday statement from Russia's Defense Ministry seemed to confirm that assessment. It said Russian military units involved in combat in Ukraine were given time to rest.

Ukraine says raised its flag on Snake Island

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President's chief of staff, posted a video on Telegram of three soldiers raising a large Ukrainian flag on the island, from which Russian forces withdrew on June 30.

"The flag of Ukraine on Snake Island. Ahead of us are many more such videos from Ukrainian cities that are currently temporarily occupied," Yermak wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said that a Russian warplane struck Ukraine's Snake Island in the Black Sea overnight, shortly after Ukrainian troops claimed to have raised their flag over the island.

Ukraine summons Turkish envoy after Russian grain ship's departure

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said a Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain had been allowed to leave the Turkish port of Karasu, calling it an "unacceptable situation" and summoning Turkey's ambassador.

"We regret that Russia's ship Zhibek Zholy, which was full of stolen Ukrainian grain, was allowed to leave Karasu port despite criminal evidence presented to the Turkish authorities," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

"Türkiye's Ambassador in Kyiv will be invited to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify this unacceptable situation," Nikolenko wrote.

Meanwhile, a disputed ship has returned to Russian territorial waters, a Turkish source told AFP.

The Zhibek Zholy appeared to still be loaded, said the official, refuting a Russian media report suggesting that the ship's crew intended to offload the grain to another vessel before returning.

Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast on Sunday and started investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was carrying stolen grain.

Finland to strengthen security on Russia's border

Finland's parliament on Thursday voted in favor of a legislation that would allow barriers on the country's border with Russia and enable the closure of the 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) frontier to asylum seekers in case of exceptional circumstances.

The bill on preparedness, while contested in terms of European Union asylum rules, was passed by a supermajority that allows parliament to fast-track laws.

It comes amid fears that Russia could retaliate over Finland's plans to join the NATO military alliance.

The plan would also allow the government to decide to build fences or other barriers near Finnish borders and direct all asylum applications to one or several border crossings, such as an airport.

Lambrecht rejects delivery of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht rejected the delivery of Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing Germany's own security interests.

"We support Ukraine with everything that is possible and responsible. But we have to ensure Germany's ability to defend itself," the minister told dpa news agency on Thursday.

According to Lambrecht, it is "irresponsible to want to plunder the Bundeswehr, especially in these times, and to ignore the military advice of the Inspector General."

Inspector General Eberhard Zorn - Germany's highest-ranking soldier - had previously stated that he saw no leeway for delivering the tanks to Ukraine.

Borrell discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Chinese counterpart

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which they discussed bilateral relations and Russia's war against Ukraine.

Borrell wrote on Twitter that he called on China "to play more constructive role in addressing Russia’s war against Ukraine and stopping disinformation on what are the causes and the disastrous global economic consequences of Russia's attack."

Borrell and Wang Yi are currently in Bali, where a meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries will take place.

New Zealand's PM says UN 'failed' over Ukraine war

The UN Security Council has failed in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, describing Moscow's role as "morally bankrupt."

Ardern has long argued against the Security Council veto powers held by the five permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. She reiterated her call for reform of the body on Thursday.

The UN's "failure" over Ukraine was caused by Russia's position with a veto in the Security Council, she said in an address to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think-tank during a trade visit to Australia.

According to Ardern, Russia had used its place on the council to take a "morally bankrupt position in the wake of a morally bankrupt and illegal war," and the country must be held to account for its invasion.

New Zealand would seek reforms to the UN Security Council to ensure that its value and relevance does not diminish, Ardern said.

Russian foreign minister to face biggest critics at G20 conference

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has flown to the Indonesian resort town of Bali to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 grouping, Russia's state news agency TASS said Thursday.

The gathering of the foreign ministers of the biggest 20 economies will be the first time Lavrov — who's been a long-serving foreign minister of Russian leader Vladimir Putin — will face some of of Moscow's biggest critics for its war on Ukraine.

Before departing for the conference that ends tomorrow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that it was in the "interest of us all to ensure that international law is respected and adhered to. That is the common denominator."

Even though Lavrov has plans to meet some of his G20 counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have ruled out meeting Lavrov.

US officials said earlier this week that Blinken would call on G20 leaders to put pressure on Russia to support the United Nation's efforts to reopen sea lanes blocked by the war in Ukraine.

Blinken is also set to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for the first time since October, with the aim to call on China not to aid Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Western artillery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the accuracy of weapons sent by Western allies in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's military used the artillery to destroy Russian forces' depots and other logistically important targets.

"This significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army. The losses of the occupiers will only increase every week, as will the difficulty of supplying them," he said.

Ukraine's president also said a Russian missile strike had destroyed a university in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The strike hit the university's main building, museum and scientific library, he said.

"This characterizes the Russian invasion with 100% accuracy. When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most," Zelenskyy said.

Watch video 00:34 Zelenskyy praises Western weapons

3 injured after Russian forces fire on Dnipropetrovsk region: local military administration

Three civilians in the Synelnykove district of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region were injured after Russian forces fired on the district using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichko said, according to Ukrainian news agencies UKRNews and Interfax-Ukraine.

"Three people were injured, one of them seriously. A fire broke out in a local business. Rescue workers are putting out the fire," Reznichenko said.

Recap of Wednesday's events

Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko urged civilians to flee as Russian forces bombarded the region.

Russian lawmakers approved legislation to create a state-funded youth movement in a move reminiscent of Soviet-era youth organizations.

The Ukrainian military lifted a restriction on conscripts that required them to obtain permission if they wanted to leave their registered place of residence. The order was rescinded a day after it was announced.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the imminent delivery of more weapons to eastern European allies, who would then send the arms to Ukraine.

Russian businesses will be forced to supply goods and services necessary for the war to the armed forces, and employees at some firms will have to work overtime to produce them, according to two bills approved by the country's parliament.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy said that the momentum of financial commitments to Ukraine was "slowing."

German Left Party lawmaker Klaus Ernst called for an end to Russian sanctions against the gas supply and to start talks on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Click here for all the updates from Wednesday.

rm,dh/fb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters))