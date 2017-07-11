Ukraine: Fighting continues for Sievierodonetsk — live updates

Russia deploying reinforcements to Sievierodonetsk

Russia reinforcing troops in Sievierodonetsk: Ukrainian military

Russia has brought in reinforcements to further its efforts to take control of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's Donbas region and is carrying out "assault operations" with artillery in the city, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.

According to Reuters news agency, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had, however, retreated after failing to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut.

On Friday, the governor of Luhansk province, Sergiy Gaidai, told national television that Ukrainian troops had recaptured 20% of the territory in the factory city previously lost to Russian advances. He said Russian troops had previously held some 70% of the city.

He added that it was unlikely the city would be taken by Russian troops in the next two weeks despite the reinforcements being deployed by Moscow.

Gaidai's claim of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified.

Moscow is now focusing its military efforts on the eastern Donbas region after failing to take the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the invasion it launched on February 24.

Germany not a suitable mediator in Ukraine war — SPD official

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, said he does not consider Germany to be a suitable mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

He instead suggested that countries that avoided condemning Russia in the United Nations General Assembly take on the role of mediator.

"Germany will hardly be able to mediate in this conflict," Mützenich said. "Because from Russia's point of view, we took too clear a position from the start."

Summary of Friday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

In a video message from Kyiv marking 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed, "Victory will be ours."

Vadym Boichenko, the displaced mayor of the captured Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, accused Russia of holding the city's remaining 100,000 citizens hostage.

Ukrainian police opened criminal investigations into allegations of sexual violence against civilians, according to Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko.

Protestant theologians and allied politicians drafted an open letter to leaders of the Protestant Church of Germany calling for the Russian Orthodox Church to be suspended from the World Council of Churches and for bilateral relations between the German and Russian Churches to be frozen.

The EU said that around 500 Ukrainian patients have so far been receiving urgent treatment by way of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said that Turkish buyers are purchasing grain that Russia stole.

The chair of the African Union (AU), Macky Sall, said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow should take into account the impact the war was having on the African continent.

