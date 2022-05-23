 Ukraine faces massive task of investigating Russian war crimes | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.05.2022

DW News

Ukraine faces massive task of investigating Russian war crimes

While the war in Ukraine is still ongoing authorities face a massive undertaking in investigating crimes committed by Russian soldiers.

Watch video 03:08

Gerichtsprozess im Fall eines russischen Soldaten, dem ein Mord an einem ukrainischen Zivilsten vorgeworfen wird. Der Prozess findet in Kiew statt. Bilder sind vor dem Gerichtsgebäude und im Gerichtsaal gemacht sind.

Russian soldier given life sentence for war crimes 23.05.2022

May 13, 2022, Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine: Destroyed vehicles and burned trees are visible in front of a building damaged by shelling near Ruska Lozova, Ukraine on May 13, 2022. Ukrainian troops have conducted an offensive to push the Russian troops away from Kharkiv almost to the Ukraine-Russia border Ruska Lozova Ukraine - ZUMAc244 20220513_zip_c244_010 Copyright: xDanielxCardex

DW correspondent visits Ukrainian village at the front line 23.05.2022

***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur TASS*** DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 7, 2022: A Ural-4320 armoured off-road vehicle is seen in the village of Bezymennoye, which is under control of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic for assistance. Peter Kovalev/TASS]

Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes in Ukraine 13.05.2022

Farm employees work on planting soybeans at a farm in Rohoziv Village, eastern Kyiv, Ukraine on May 16, 2022. The exports have stopped due to the Russian military invasion, so there is no prospect of selling, so the farmers gave up corn planting this season. In front of the barn, sunflowers and wheat seeds that have given up planting are piled up high. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Russian invasion prevents Ukrainian agricultural work 22.05.2022

Satellites images changing the way war crimes are investigated – and could prove useful in Ukraine.

Satellite images in Ukraine provide evidence of war crimes 27.05.2022

A man stands on the balcony of his destroyed apartment in Bakhmut in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas on May 25, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia step up attacks in Ukraine’s Donbas 27.05.2022

People take part in a vigil to stand in solidarity with the Uvalde, Texas, families and demand an end to gun violence at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Uvalde in state of shock after school shooting 27.05.2022

May 25, 2022, Sivers k, Ukraine: Ruins can be seen in a grain silo in the town of Sivers k, Donbas. A grain silo in the Donbas region has been destroyed by Russian shelling, as the region is under heavy attack, with Ukraine and Russian forces contesting the area, amid the Russian full invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the war that has killed numerous civilians and soldiers. Sivers k Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220525_zaa_s197_181 Copyright: xAlexxChanx

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.05.2022

Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The 21 year old soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine plead guilty on May 18 to killing an unarmed civilian. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Ukraine: Russian soldier sentenced to life in first war crimes trial — as it happened 23.05.2022

A 21-year-old Russian soldier was found guilty for killing a civilian. Ukraine's Zelenskyy opened the World Economic Forum in Davos. Follow DW for the latest.

Russian soldier charged with war crimes in Ukraine pleads guilty

Russian soldier charged with war crimes in Ukraine pleads guilty 18.05.2022

A 21-year-old Russian solider has been charged with murdering an elderly civilian in the early days of the war. Ukraine has said the war crimes trial is the first of many as an international team continues investigating.

Eine Frau mit Kinderwagen fotografiert Panzer der Bundeswehr vom Typ Leopard 2, die vor Beginn einer Probe für die Militärparade zum Tag der litauischen Streitkräfte bereitstehen. (zu dpa «Schlachtfeld Internet: Die Bundeswehr in Litauen wehrt Fake News ab») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany to give Czechs tanks so it could provide more weapons to Ukraine — as it happened 18.05.2022

The Czech Republic will receive tanks donated by Germany as the country passes its stocks of Soviet weaponry to Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Britain's Karim Khan, visits a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 13, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. - A visit by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor to Bucha -- the Kyiv suburb now synonymous with scores of atrocities against civilians discovered in areas abandoned by Russian forces -- came as the new front of the war shifts eastward, with new allegations of crimes inflicted on locals. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

ICC sends war crimes investigative team to Ukraine — as it happened 17.05.2022

The largest-ever group of ICC investigators is being sent to Ukraine on a mission to find evidence that the court in The Hague could use to prosecute war criminals.