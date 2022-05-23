Ukraine faces massive task of investigating Russian war crimes

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
While the war in Ukraine is still ongoing authorities face a massive undertaking in investigating crimes committed by Russian soldiers.
A 21-year-old Russian soldier was found guilty for killing a civilian. Ukraine's Zelenskyy opened the World Economic Forum in Davos. Follow DW for the latest.
A 21-year-old Russian solider has been charged with murdering an elderly civilian in the early days of the war. Ukraine has said the war crimes trial is the first of many as an international team continues investigating.
The Czech Republic will receive tanks donated by Germany as the country passes its stocks of Soviet weaponry to Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.
The largest-ever group of ICC investigators is being sent to Ukraine on a mission to find evidence that the court in The Hague could use to prosecute war criminals.
