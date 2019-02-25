Ukraine drops Eurovision singer over Russia spat

Ukraine has dropped its Eurovision contestant after she refused to sign a contract with the state broadcaster. The 27-year-old Maruv accused Ukrainian officials of trying to make her a "pawn" in the conflict with Russia.
A spat between Ukraine's public broadcaster UA PBC and singer Anna Korsun could leave Ukraine without a representative for the upcoming Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv.
On Tuesday, UA PBC said it was looking for a new singer to represent the country at the contest after it dropped Korsun for failing to sign a new contract.
The broadcaster said the singer would not agree to act as a "spokesperson for the opinion of Ukrainian society in the world."
'Not a pawn'
Korsun, 27, accused Ukrainian officials of trying to politicize her performance and said the national broadcaster had made "obvious attempts" to make her refuse the contract.
"I am a citizen of Ukraine, I pay my taxes and I truly love Ukraine," she said in a Facebook post. "But I am not ready to perform with slogans, turning my participation in the contest into a promotion for our politicians."
"I am a musician, not a pawn in the political arena."
Korsun, who performs under her stage name 'Maruv', said she was prepared to cancel her shows in Russia — one of the conditions of her participation.
But she said the contract offered by national broadcaster appear to be "cabal-like" in other areas.
Read more: Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?
"I am banned from any improvisation on the stage without the approval of the ntku [public broadcaster]," she wrote on Facebook.
"In theory, I can be forced to dance at the birthday of some deputy prime minister and if I refuse, will be fined again and again."
The 27-year-old said negotiations went for about seven hours.
Maruv won a public vote on Saturday to secure her place as Ukraine's contestant in Israel this May.
It is unclear who will replace her as the country's representative.
nn,dj/amp (AFP, Reuters)
