Ukraine drops Eurovision singer over Russia spat

A spat between Ukraine's public broadcaster UA PBC and singer Anna Korsun could leave Ukraine without a representative for the upcoming Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, UA PBC said it was looking for a new singer to represent the country at the contest after it dropped Korsun for failing to sign a new contract.

The broadcaster said the singer would not agree to act as a "spokesperson for the opinion of Ukrainian society in the world."

'Not a pawn'

Korsun, 27, accused Ukrainian officials of trying to politicize her performance and said the national broadcaster had made "obvious attempts" to make her refuse the contract.

"I am a citizen of Ukraine, I pay my taxes and I truly love Ukraine," she said in a Facebook post. "But I am not ready to perform with slogans, turning my participation in the contest into a promotion for our politicians."

"I am a musician, not a pawn in the political arena."

Korsun, who performs under her stage name 'Maruv', said she was prepared to cancel her shows in Russia — one of the conditions of her participation.

But she said the contract offered by national broadcaster appear to be "cabal-like" in other areas.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?

"I am banned from any improvisation on the stage without the approval of the ntku [public broadcaster]," she wrote on Facebook.

"In theory, I can be forced to dance at the birthday of some deputy prime minister and if I refuse, will be fined again and again."

The singer would have represented Ukraine at the contest with 'Siren Song'

The 27-year-old said negotiations went for about seven hours.

Maruv won a public vote on Saturday to secure her place as Ukraine's contestant in Israel this May.

It is unclear who will replace her as the country's representative.

nn,dj/amp (AFP, Reuters)