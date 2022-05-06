Ukraine animals left without owners find shelter

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
With the war in Ukraine ongoing, not only people are being displaced - their pets are also suffering @DW
In western Ukraine, a religious community led by Greek-Catholic monks is supporting the war effort by providing clothes and medical supplies for soldiers on the front line.
With classes held remotely following Russia's invasion, one school in western Ukraine has become a shelter for internally displaced people. They have come from some of the areas worst affected by the war.
In the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, police found three bodies of civilians who had been bound and tortured. Meanwhile, Russia renewed its attacks in the eastern Donbas region. DW has the latest.
Millions of people are fleeing the war in Ukraine. But cats, dogs and even bears are also arriving in Germany as refugees. Part of their welcome package: a rabies shot.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version