UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham
7 minutes ago
Police in Nottingham in the United Kingdom arrested a man after three people were found dead in the city on Tuesday.
A van had also tried to run over another three people.
"We believe these three incidents are all linked, and we have a man in custody," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said. "This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."
People were told to stay clear of the city center that was locked down.
This is a developing news story and will be update...
