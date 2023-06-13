  1. Skip to content
UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

7 minutes ago

Police locked down the city of Nottingham in the United Kingdom after three people were found dead in a "horrific and tragic incident."

https://p.dw.com/p/4SV3Z
Police officers block the intersection of Maid Marian Way and Upper Parliament Street.
Police said they were responding to a "serious incident"Image: Jacob King/dpa/picture alliance

Police in Nottingham in the United Kingdom arrested a man after three people were found dead in the city on Tuesday.

A van had also tried to run over another three people.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked, and we have a man in custody," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said. "This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

People were told to stay clear of the city center that was locked down.

This is a developing news story and will be update...

rmt/lio (AP, Reuters)

a prototype model of a Chinese quantum computer

China's quantum leap — Made in Germany

Politics4 hours ago
