UK PM Boris Johnson faces grilling after top ministers quit

The UK prime minister faces interrogation from members of parliament after two of the most senior ministers in his Cabinet stepped down.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both said they could no longer support the culture of scandal surrounding Johnson's tenure.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is set to lead the grilling at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, said it was "clear that this government is now collapsing."

What's behind the resignations?

The two ministers resigned after several days of shifting explanations from Johnson's Downing Street office about a sex scandal that involved a mid-ranking ally of Johnson.

Deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, a key position that involves enforcing party discipline, was accused of drunkenly groping two men.

Both ministers resigned minutes after Johnson appeared on television to apologize for appointing Pincher to the role despite knowing the allegations against him.

Johnson is alleged to have joked about the claims, referring to the lawmaker as "Pincher by name, pincher by nature" in 2020.

However, the prime minister's office had said at first that it was not aware of any complaints against Pincher, but later changed this to "specific complaints."

Watch video 02:06 British PM Johnson under pressure after resignations

Downing Street then said it was not aware of "serious specific allegations," and subsequently that it was not aware that the accusations had been substantiated.

This account was refuted by the top civil servant in the UK Foreign Office from 2015 to 2020, who said the complaints about Pincher had been upheld. In a highly unusual move for a civil servant, Simon McDonald publicly claimed that Johnson's office had repeatedly failed to tell the truth.

The revelations are only the latest in a string of scandals involving Johnson, who was been fined by police for lockdown-breaching parties. Last month, he survived a no-confidence vote that saw 41% of Conservative lawmakers vote to topple him.

Minister for Children and Families Will Quince quit on Wednesday, saying he had been given inaccurate information before having to defend the government. At the same time, Junior Transport Minister Laura Trott resigned, saying there was a worsening lack of "trust" in the government.

That was followed by the resignation of Robin Walker as state minister for school standards, and John Glen as city minister. Meanwhile, Conservative Party lawmakers Chris Skidmore and Tom Hunt submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister, intensifying calls for his resignation.

What Sunak and Javid, who might hope to become PM, said

Sunak said "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously … I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.''

Javid said the party needed "humility, grip and a new direction," but "It is clear this situation will not change under your leadership."

