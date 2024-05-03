UK Conservative defeats pile pressure on PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservative Party has suffered a series of embarrassing losses in local elections. The results come ahead of a national election and could put Sunak's own position in jeopardy.

The United Kingdom's opposition Labour Party inflicted a series of defeats on the governing Conservatives, gaining control of a string of councils and the only constituency seat that was up for grabs.

The losses could prove embarrassing for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and difficult for him to ride out ahead of an upcoming general election.

How bad are the results for Sunak?

Labour took the constituency of Blackpool South in the northwest of England. The electoral district is part of the so-called "Red Wall" of normally Labour seats that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson flipped to the Conservatives in the last election in 2019.

Labour's Chris Webb won the seat with a 26.3% swing away from Sunak's Tories — the third largest by-election shift from the Conservatives to Labour since World War II.

Meanwhile, early results on Friday showed Labour making significant gains in local council seats. All eyes are also on key regional and London mayor races, for which the outcomes are only expected later on Friday and Saturday.

The Blackpool South defeat was the Conservatives' 11th by-election loss since Johnson won his 2019 landslide victory. Sunak, whose predecessor Liz Truss was forced to quit after just 49 days in office, has been at the helm for seven of those losses.

Worryingly for Sunak, the Conservatives only just secured second place in the Blackpool South election. The fringe far-right Reform UK party, which threatens to split the right-wing vote for Sunak's Tories, won 17% of the vote. That is Reform's best-ever by-election performance.

