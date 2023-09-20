  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationUganda

Uganda’s motorbike taxis are going green

September 20, 2023

Uganda’s gasoline prices are the highest they’ve been in 30 years — so it’s a good time to promote e-mobility. In Kampala, motorbike taxis are being converted to battery-electric models. They’re cheaper to operate and better for the environment.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands at a podium and speaks into two microphones

UN summit: Scholz wary of sham solutions to war in Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
