Uganda’s motorbike taxis are going green

Cars and TransportationUganda09/20/2023September 20, 2023Uganda's gasoline prices are the highest they've been in 30 years — so it's a good time to promote e-mobility. In Kampala, motorbike taxis are being converted to battery-electric models. They're cheaper to operate and better for the environment.