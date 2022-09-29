 Uganda: Controversial Crude Oil Pipeline | Eco Africa | DW | 06.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Uganda: Controversial Crude Oil Pipeline

Huge oil deposits have been discovered along Lake Albert in Uganda, which TotalEnergies and the Chinese state-owned company CNOOC will develop.

Uganda Fischerdorf am Albert See

From 2025, the black gold is to flow through a pipeline that has yet to be built from Lake Albert in the far west of Uganda, through nature reserves, past Lake Victoria to the coast of Tanzania. Environmentalists are outraged, as are human rights activists.

 

Also on Eco Africa:

 

DW Eco Africa-Sendung 11.02.2022

Ghana: Technology to Enhance Livestock Health

Livestock production is a major source of income and food security for many farmers in Ghana. But feed and water shortages along with diseases and parasites pose challenges. Peter Awin hopes mobile technology can help farmers reduce their livestock losses. The social entrepreneur’s team delivers affordable and quality animal health to where it is needed most.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Biobauer

Germany: Organic Farming with Help from High-tech

Organic farmer Christof Briegel has around a hundred cows. But he wants to work less than his parents. That’s only possible with high-tech: computer chips, milking robots and automated gates. Still, everything’s organic.

 

DW Eigendreh aus der Eco Africa Sendung 194

South Africa: Climate Change Causing Weight Loss in Whales

Marine biologists working for the University of Pretoria in Hermanus are tracking the migration of whales to understand how climate change is affecting their routes and feeding patterns, research that is of “paramount importance” according to the whale unit at the Mammal Research Institute. In the past decade, drastic changes have been observed in southern right whale migration, reproduction and body condition, changes that were likely caused by a drop in food supplies in the Southern Ocean due to climate change.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 14.10.2022 – 19:30 UTC
MON 17.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC
MON 17.10.2022 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 18.10.2022 – 08:30 UTC
WED 19.10.2022 – 03:30 UTC
WED 19.10.2022 – 12:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 18.10.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Related content

Photos By: Elman Peace When: 24, June 2021 Where: Mogadishu, Somalia. Details/Seen activity: Ilwad Elman and Fartuun Adan, 2022 laureates of the Right Livelihood award at a Peace Building event. Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Tobore Ovuorie <tobore.ovuorie@dw.com>

3 Africans among 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners 29.09.2022

Somali-born Fartuun Adan and her daughter Ilwad Elman with Ugandan Dickens Kamugisha are among the 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners. They have been honored for their fight for human rights despite facing dangers.

A transporter truck delivers fuel to a Total gas station in the Kamwokya suburb of Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Uganda and a group of investors on Tuesday announced their decision to finally proceed with oil production following years of setbacks that threatened the East African country's efforts to become an oil exporter. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Uganda: French and Chinese oil giants launch megaproject 01.02.2022

Critics have warned of the damage to biodiversity and local rights, as well as the global climate. But Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is hoping for an economic boom.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur mit dem Rechteinhaber abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Rashid Chilumba Attendees during the signing of EACOP ceremony in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday 11.04.2021. Copyright: Presidential Press Unit/Uganda

Ugandans criticize oil pipeline deal with Tanzania and Total 13.04.2021

Ugandans are making disparaging comments on social media about the multibillion-dollar oil pipeline deal that the country has signed with Tanzania and Total. The secrecy surrounding it has raised fears of corruption.

Advertisement