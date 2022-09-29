Uganda: Controversial Crude Oil Pipeline

From 2025, the black gold is to flow through a pipeline that has yet to be built from Lake Albert in the far west of Uganda, through nature reserves, past Lake Victoria to the coast of Tanzania. Environmentalists are outraged, as are human rights activists.

Ghana: Technology to Enhance Livestock Health

Livestock production is a major source of income and food security for many farmers in Ghana. But feed and water shortages along with diseases and parasites pose challenges. Peter Awin hopes mobile technology can help farmers reduce their livestock losses. The social entrepreneur’s team delivers affordable and quality animal health to where it is needed most.

Germany: Organic Farming with Help from High-tech

Organic farmer Christof Briegel has around a hundred cows. But he wants to work less than his parents. That’s only possible with high-tech: computer chips, milking robots and automated gates. Still, everything’s organic.

South Africa: Climate Change Causing Weight Loss in Whales

Marine biologists working for the University of Pretoria in Hermanus are tracking the migration of whales to understand how climate change is affecting their routes and feeding patterns, research that is of “paramount importance” according to the whale unit at the Mammal Research Institute. In the past decade, drastic changes have been observed in southern right whale migration, reproduction and body condition, changes that were likely caused by a drop in food supplies in the Southern Ocean due to climate change.

