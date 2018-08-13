UEFA Super Cup: Atletico see off rivals Real Madrid in Tallinn

Atletico Madrid 4-2 Real Madrid, Tallinn

(Costa 1, 79', Saul 98', Koke 104' — Benzema 27', Ramos pen 63')

Atletico Madrid overcame their hoodoo against Real Madrid to beat them in European competition for the first time in six attempts after a six-goal thriller in the UEFA Super Cup in Estonia.

The annual play-off between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League is often a tepid affair, but this was an open and absorbing contest from the off. Diego Costa got Atletico off to the perfect start, rifling a stunning shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle after just 49 seconds.

Real were beginning a new era without the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and three-time Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane, but quickly gained control of the game in front of new coach Julen Lopetegui.

Los Blancos were level after 27 minutes when Gareth Bale raced clear down the right and picked out Benzema at the far post, whose header beat Oblak.

Diego Costa scored twice in an impressive display for Atletico.

Real Madrid remained the dominant side and nedged ahead just after the hour mark from the spot after the ball struck Juanfran, under pressure from Benzema, on the arm. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos cooly sent Oblak the wrong way.

But just as Real appeared to be heading for victory, Costa grabbed his second of the game, a tap-in from close range, to force extra time — and Real couldn't live with Atletico when the game resumed for another half an hour.

Saul Niguez, who has a habit of scoring big goals, put Atletico back into the driving seat in emphatic style. The Spain star caught the ball perfectly on the edge of the box to lash home a stunning volley.

Things got even better for Los Merengues in the first half of extra time when Koke steered the ball home from 12 meters to open up a two-goal advantage for Atletico, a lead which Real were unable to haul back.

The victory not only ensures local bragging rights for Atletico, but sees Atletico coach Diego Simeone collect his seventh major trophy since 2012.