Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The UEFA Nations League is a football tournament involving senior men's national teams from Europe and is to be held every two years. The first edition of the tournament began in September 2018.
As it's name suggests, the UEFA Nations League is a tournament that involves elements of league play, including promotion and relegation between Leagues A, B, C and D. The matches are played during international breaks, mainly when friendlies would otherwise have been scheduled.
The coronavirus and the jam-packed football calendar it has created is posing new challenges for coaches. Germany's Joachim Löw has warned that they will have to be more careful than ever about giving players rest.
Another six-goal thriller brought an entertaining but unsatisfying end to the international week for Joachim Löw's side. Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry made up for some dodgy defending, but problems persist.
Though they've yet to win a Nations League game, Germany coach Joachim Löw insists the competition has been good for his side's development. In the absence of the team's Bayern Munich core, what could he have learned?
Most of Germany's Bayern Munich contingent have been excused from Nations League duties. But some of those who did play look "on their last legs" already, according to coach Joachim Löw. The Bundesliga hasn't even begun.