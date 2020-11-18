Visit the new DW website

UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League is a football tournament involving senior men's national teams from Europe and is to be held every two years. The first edition of the tournament began in September 2018.

As it's name suggests, the UEFA Nations League is a tournament that involves elements of league play, including promotion and relegation between Leagues A, B, C and D. The matches are played during international breaks, mainly when friendlies would otherwise have been scheduled.

17.11.2020 SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 17: Joachim Low, manager of Germany looks on during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Spain and Germany at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 17, 2020 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Opinion: Löw's Nations League tragedy threatens Germany’s reputation 18.11.2020

Germany's recent 6-0 defeat by Spain was yet another devastating low for Joachim Löw. The fact he is still in his job is a shocking indictment of the DFB's failures as well as his own, writes DW's Michael da Silva.
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Spain v Germany - Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 17, 2020 Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Nations League: Six-star Spain embarrass Germany 17.11.2020

Joachim Löw's side needed a point to win their Nations League group. Instead they suffered their biggest defeat since 1931 as Spain dispatched their visitors in a flurry of minutes in both halves.
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 4 - Germany v Ukraine - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 14, 2020 Germany's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Germany take step forward with win over Ukraine 14.11.2020

Despite five COVID-19 cases in Ukraine's camp the day before the game, the Nations League fixture went ahead. Germany got the win expected of them and after a slow start, took a step forward in their development.
10.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Fußball: Nationalmannschaft vor dem Länderspiel gegen Tschechien, Abschlusstraining Deutschland in der Red Bull Arena. Blick in das Stadion. Foto: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Football's soullessness laid bare 14.11.2020

The Ukrainian team were hit with a cluster of positive COVID-19 tests the night before their game against Germany in Leipzig. UEFA's decision to go ahead regardless sends the wrong message, writes DW's Jonathan Harding.
Bundestrainer Joachim Jogi Loew (Deutschland). GES/ Fussball/ DFB-Training Leipzig, Die Mannschaft, 09.11.2020 Football / Soccer: Training, practice German national team, Leipzig, November 9, 2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Club, country and coronavirus: Joachim Löw warns about the added strain on players 11.11.2020

The coronavirus and the jam-packed football calendar it has created is posing new challenges for coaches. Germany's Joachim Löw has warned that they will have to be more careful than ever about giving players rest. 

(L-R) Germany's defender Jerome Boateng, Germany's defender Mats Hummels and Germany's forward Thomas Mueller line up to make a wall during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. - Germany head coach Joachim Loew dropped a bombshell on March 5, 2019 by announcing that 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller are no longer in his plans. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Löw's Germany struggling post Müller, Hummels, Boateng era 09.11.2020

As Joachim Löw continues to resists recalling Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, the Germany coach is scrambling to find a winning formula. Can he rediscover it in time for next summer's Euros?
Zweikampf, Duell zwischen Haris Seferovic (Schweiz) und Matthias Ginter (Deutschland). GES/ Fussball/ UEFA Nations League: Deutschland - Schweiz, 13.10.2020 Football / Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Switzerland, Cologne, October 13, 2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Nations League: Germany draw again as Switzerland punish defensive errors 13.10.2020

Another six-goal thriller brought an entertaining but unsatisfying end to the international week for Joachim Löw's side. Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry made up for some dodgy defending, but problems persist.
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 4 - Ukraine v Germany - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - October 10, 2020 Germany's Matthias Ginter celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Nations League: Germany labor to victory in Ukraine 10.10.2020

Germany finally got their first ever Nations League win, but it took them an hour to show any sign of the quality expected of them. Julian Draxler impressed, again, but the goals came from elsewhere.
Zweikampf, Duell zwischen Okay Yokuslu (Tuerkei) und Kai Havertz (Deutschland). GES/ Fussball/ Testspiel: Deutschland - Tuerkei, 07.10.2020 Football / Soccer: Testmatch: Germany vs Turkey Cologne, October 7, 2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Germany endure taxing evening against Turkey 07.10.2020

Ahead of a Nations League double, Germany hosted Turkey in a friendly in Cologne. Joachim Löw's decision to start some new faces may have helped his Euro 2021 squad take form but questions about the playing style remain.
03.09.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Fußball: Nations League A, Gruppenphase, Gruppe 4, 1. Spieltag: Deutschland - Spanien in der Mercedes-Benz-Arena. Joachim Löw, Bundestrainer von Deutschland, gestikuliert. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German national team: What can Joachim Löw learn from the Nations League? 07.09.2020

Though they've yet to win a Nations League game, Germany coach Joachim Löw insists the competition has been good for his side's development. In the absence of the team's Bayern Munich core, what could he have learned?
Switzerland's defender Silvan Widmer (L) shoots and scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League, league A, day 2, group 4 football match between Switzerland and Germany at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel, on September 6, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

UEFA Nations League: Germany let lead slip again to draw in Switzerland 06.09.2020

Germany let a lead slip for the second time in four days as they failed to hit top form in Switzerland. Joachim Löw’s side struggled to create in Basel and still await their first win in the Nations League.
Leroy Sane (Deutschland) auf dem Boden. GES/ Fussball/ UEFA Nations League: Deutschland - Spanien, 03.09.2020 - Football / Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, Stuttgart, September 3, 2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Nations League: Germany players exhausted before Bundesliga begins, says Löw 04.09.2020

Most of Germany's Bayern Munich contingent have been excused from Nations League duties. But some of those who did play look "on their last legs" already, according to coach Joachim Löw. The Bundesliga hasn't even begun.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Luis Jose Gaya of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Germany and Spain at Mercedes-Benz Arena on September 03, 2020 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

UEFA Nations League: Last-gasp Spain strike denies Germany 03.09.2020

A second-string Germany were on course for victory over Spain after Timo Werner's strike early in the second half in Stuttgart. But the hosts were denied in the 96th minute when Jose Gaya earned Spain a point.
01.12.2018, Irland, Dublin: Fußball: EM, UEFA, Auslosung Qualifikationsgruppen für die EM 2020. Ein übergroßer Pokal für die Euro 2020 steht vor dem Eingang zum Convention Center Dublin (CCD). Im CCD findet am 02.12.2018 die Auslosung der Qualifikationsgruppen für die EM 2020 statt. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

EURO 2020: Everything you need to know about the draw 22.11.2019

The European Championship has undergone a revamp for the 2020 edition and much has changed. From the number of host nations to possible matchups banned by UEFA, here we explain everything you need to know.
Germany's midfielder Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their second goal during the the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Northern Ireland and Germany at Windsor Park in Belfast on September 9, 2019. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP)

EURO 2020 qualifiers: Who's going through and how does it work? 12.11.2019

With the final round of qualifiers upon us, it's time for fans around Europe to get the calculators out. The Nations League has added a fresh layer of complication this time but how do things stand and what's next?

Torjubel nach dem 2-0: Leon Goretzka (Deutschland) und Torschuetze Serge Gnabry (Deutschland). GES/ Fussball/ EM Qualifikation: Deutschland - Estland, 11.06.2019 Football / Soccer: European Qualifiers: Germany vs Estonia, Mainz, June 11, 2019 | Verwendung weltweit

Nations League: Germany escape relegation as UEFA reshuffle tournament 24.09.2019

Germany have avoided demotion from the top flight of the Nations League after it was decided to expand and restructure the tournament. League A will now feature 16 teams, resulting in more games and revenue for UEFA.
