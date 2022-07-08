Two DW journalists are among Medium Magazine's "Top 30 bis 30"

This is the 17th consecutive year that Germany’s Medium Magazin has created its annual list of 30 young media professionals to recognize innovative, creative and courageous journalism.

According to the magazine, they place great emphasis on getting as diverse a cross-section as possible of the industry and its young professionals. The list includes editors and foreign correspondents as well as social media specialists, data journalists, filmmakers, podcasters and radio reporters.

Aya Ibrahim has worked for DW for nearly 10 years, currently as a freelance reporter for DW News. The magazine particularly highlighted DW's "Seitenwechsel" format, developed by Ibrahim, which aired in the run-up to the 2021 German federal election and provided voters with a platform to discuss relevant issues.

In the featured article on the Top List in the magazine’s current issue, Ibrahim was asked what drives her in her journalistic work. She replied, "Curiosity. And the idea that quality journalism is crucial to the development of more just societies."

Kathrin Wesolowski has worked as a freelance reporter at DW for almost two years and is an integral part of the fact check team, which takes a data-based approach to expose disinformation and fake news.

Wesolowski was also asked about the motivation behind her work. Wesolowski: "I practice journalism to make people think and to sometimes change their minds. If even one person recognizes facts instead of lies, or is finally heard instead of overlooked, I've achieved my goal."