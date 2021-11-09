Visit the new DW website

Twitter is an online news and social networking service. Its users post and interact with messages, "tweets," up to 140 characters in length.

Twitter Inc. is based in San Francisco, California, United States. It was created in 2006 and now has well over 300 million monthly active users. DW has various twitter accounts such as @DWnews Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Twitter.

May 21, 2021 - Mesa, Arizona, USA - Representative PAUL GOSAR (R-AZ) speaks at the ''America First'' Rally ahead of the featured speakers, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)(Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire

GOP congressman Gosar under fire for Ocasio-Cortez video meme 09.11.2021

The Arizona Republican released a video featuring images of him violently killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword and then holding it to President Joe Biden's head. Democrats and the White Hose condemned the video.
Elon Musk, Tesla-Chef, steht auf der Baustelle der Tesla Fabrik und grüßt mit dem Schutzhelm. Er hat sich ein Bild vom Baufortschritt der neuen Fabrik in Grünheide bei Berlin gemacht, die wohl mehrere Monate später als ursprünglich geplant die Produktion aufnehmen wird. Der 49-jährige gab am Montag zunächst keine Stellungnahmen ab.

Tesla eases after Twitter poll backs Elon Musk's share sale 08.11.2021

The world's richest man said he plans to follow orders after conducting a Twitter poll that told him to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Musk has hinted that he could use the money to feed the world's hungry.

+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Mobile devices can make people vulnerable to online piracy through privacy settings, Bydgoszcz, Poland, on August 7, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
Elon Musk, Tesla-Chef, steht lachend auf der Baustelle der Tesla Gigafactory. In Grünheide bei Berlin sollen ab Juli 2021 maximal 500 000 Fahrzeuge pro Jahr vom Band rollen - dabei soll nach den Plänen des Autobauers so schnell wie möglich das Maximum erreicht werden.

Twitter users push Elon Musk to sell 10% of Tesla shares 08.11.2021

Nearly 58% of more than 3.5 million Twitter users said the world's richest person should go ahead and sell his stocks. It remains to be seen whether the Tesla CEO will stick to his pledge to "abide" by the poll results.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concluded on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Turkey probes 30 for Twitter posts suggesting Erdogan died 03.11.2021

Turkish authorities have initiated legal proceedings against 30 people over tweets that suggested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had died. The hashtag they used became a trending topic on Turkish Twitter.
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - SEPTEMBER 22: Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo attend a military graduation ceremony of special forces, in Khartoum, Sudan on September 22, 2021. Mahmoud Hjaj / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 25 October 2021 25.10.2021

Sudan's military wrestles power in coup+++ECOWAS court hears lawsuit against Nigeria's Twitter ban+++Uganda pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations.

06.07.2021, Frankreich, Strasbourg: Janez Jansa, Ministerpräsident von Slowenien, nimmt an der Präsentation der slowenischen Präsidentschaft während einer Plenarsitzung im Europäischen Parlament teil. Foto: Christian Hartmann/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

EU calls on Slovenian PM to stop 'provocations' against MEPs 14.10.2021

EU leaders have slammed Slovenia's prime minister after he posted an antisemitic conspiracy theory on Twitter when a EU delegation went to Ljubljana to investigate press freedoms in the country.
Die Bewerberin um den Vorsitz der Grünen Jugend, Sarah-Lee Heinrich, blickt am Rande des Länderrats von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen in die Kamera des Fotografen. Im Mittelpunkt des kleinen Parteitags stehen die Auswertung der Bundestagswahl und die Regierungsbildung.

German Green Party youth damaged by old tweets 14.10.2021

Young Green Party politician Sarah-Lee Heinrich is facing a backlash for offensive tweets she posted as a teenager. The debate sheds light on a phenomenon likely to increase.
A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force to supporters to leave the compound on January 1, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed had encircled and vandalised the embassy compound yesterday, outraged by US air strikes that killed 25 fighters of the military network over the weekend. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, prime minister says 11.10.2021

Iraqi forces claim to have captured a high-ranking leader of the "Islamic State" in an international operation, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has announced on Twitter.
Störung bei WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram Am 04.10.2021 gab es eine Störung bei den sozialen Netzwerken WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram Foto: Revierfoto

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp return after outage — as it happened 04.10.2021

Website monitoring group Downdetector said Monday's outage was the largest such failure it had ever seen. The outage also comes as Facebook contends with damaging revelations from an ex-employee.
In this screen grab from Twitter, the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump is seen on January 8, 2021. - Twitter says they are permanently suspending Presidents Trump's account after the Capitol violence. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / TWITTER / AFP)

US: Donald Trump seeks Twitter account reinstatement in court 02.10.2021

The former US president has requested that a judge force the social media giant to restore his account. Several platforms banned Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building in January.
Young woman lying at the window at home with laptop Moscow, Moscow, Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY CRKOTRIN200601C-384077-01 ,model released, Symbolfoto

Russian regulator slaps fines on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram 14.09.2021

Russia has fined US social media giants Facebook and Twitter, along with homegrown Telegram. The fines are part of a wider crackdown on internet platforms hosting content deemed "illegal" by regulators.

File illustration picture shows a projection of a text on the face of a woman in Berlin, June 12, 2013. Germany's foreign intelligence agency (BND) has known about the United States' surveillance and storage of German data for years, German paper Bild reported on July 15, 2013, adding the BND had actively used it in cases of Germans kidnapped abroad. Citing U.S. government sources, Bild said the BND had asked the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for the email and telephone records of German citizens kidnapped in Yemen or Afghanistan, to help ascertain their whereabouts and contacts. The BND was not immediately available for comment. Picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS)

Big Tech made huge profits from war on terror, US activists say 10.09.2021

A report by three US activist groups claims Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter made billions from US government contracts since 2004.
DRESDEN, GERMANY - APRIL 10: Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Bundestag faction of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party, speaks to members of the media at the AfD federal party congress on April 10, 2021 in Dresden, Germany. AfD delegates are meeting ahead of German federal elections scheduled for September. The party is launching its political election campaign under the motto Germany. But normal. with a call for a return to what party heads claim is a Germany more recognizable to the average citizen. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German election: Far-right AfD outperforms competitors on social media 27.08.2021

Germany's far-right populists have far fewer party supporters than their big-tent competitors. But they still manage to dominate the discourse on social media — especially in election campaigns. Why is that?
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Lusaka on August 12, 2021 to elect their next president after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes in Africa's first coronavirus-era sovereign defaulting country. (Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air — 12 August 2021 12.08.2021

Zambians vote in a general election +++ Twitter to open an office in Nigeria after ban is lifted +++ Shell Nigeria to pay communities in Ogoniland a sum of $110 million for oil spills
A man used his mobile phone to read headline news on Twitter inside an office in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday June 7, 2021. Nigeria's government announced on Friday that it was suspending Twitter indefinitely in Africa's most populous nation, a day after the company deleted a controversial tweet President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Nigeria to lift Twitter ban 11.08.2021

The ban has been in effect since early June, when the tech company deleted an abusive tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari. The government's response swiftly attracted international condemnation.
