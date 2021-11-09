Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Twitter is an online news and social networking service. Its users post and interact with messages, "tweets," up to 140 characters in length.
Twitter Inc. is based in San Francisco, California, United States. It was created in 2006 and now has well over 300 million monthly active users. DW has various twitter accounts such as @DWnews Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Twitter.