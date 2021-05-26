Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
DW Covid 19 Spezial Sendungshomepage Themenheader en
Editions
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Latest edition

COVID-19 Special: Are boosters necessary?

Ask Derrick: Does the jab cause a positive tests?

How fair are COVID-19 boosters, with vaccines still a scarce commodity? The EU is already administering boosters. But the WHO is outraged. Rich countries want to protect their people. Poor nations don't have enough jabs to do so.

More Less
Watch video
Local time

Broadcast times

  • 10.11.2021 | 13:45 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 14:45 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 16:45 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 17:45 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 21:30 on DW English‎
  • 10.11.2021 | 22:45 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 03:15 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 10:45 on DW English‎
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Next edition

News

DW’s Covid-19 Special is a daily exploration of the pandemic that has turned the world upside down. We look at how the virus is affecting people, the vaccination process, the search for a cure, and also the impact it is having on people’s lives.

More Less

Broadcast times

  • 11.11.2021 | 13:45 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 14:45 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 16:45 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 17:45 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 21:30 on DW English‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 22:45 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 03:15 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 10:45 on DW English‎
Profile

Covid-19 Special

DW’s Covid-19 Special is a daily exploration of the pandemic that has turned the world upside down. We look at how the virus is affecting people, the vaccination process, the search for a cure, and also the impact it is having on people’s lives.

Presenter

DW Covid-19-Special Moderator Ben Fajzulllin (Teaser)

Ben Fajzullin

 

Presenter

DW Covid-19-Special Moderatorin Monika Jones (Teaser)

Monika Jones

 

More Presenter

 

Rob Watts  

Steven Beardsley  

Video on Demand
Service

Coronavirus

Symbolbild I Klinik I Coronavirus I Impfstoff

Latest news and service updates on COVID-19, protection against the virus and the worldwide fight to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2.  

Advertisement

Feedback