On 15 July 2016, a coup was attempted in Turkey against state institutions. This had far reaching repercussions for the opposition, media and judicial institutions.

Western governments and human rights activists have vehemently criticized the crackdown and purges conducted by supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But the Turkish government says the measures were necesary to remove those in the public sector who are intending to destabilize the state. Here you find a chronological compilation of all DW content related to Turkey over the past year.