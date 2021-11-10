Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Turkey

On 15 July 2016, a coup was attempted in Turkey against state institutions. This had far reaching repercussions for the opposition, media and judicial institutions.

Western governments and human rights activists have vehemently criticized the crackdown and purges conducted by supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But the Turkish government says the measures were necesary to remove those in the public sector who are intending to destabilize the state. Here you find a chronological compilation of all DW content related to Turkey over the past year.

29.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters 10.11.2021

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concluded on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Turkey probes 30 for Twitter posts suggesting Erdogan died 03.11.2021

Turkish authorities have initiated legal proceedings against 30 people over tweets that suggested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had died. The hashtag they used became a trending topic on Turkish Twitter.
31.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants and refugees sitting inside a migration camp on the island of Kos, Greece, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. A small cargo ship carrying over 380 people, almost all migrants, has been towed to the Greek island of Kos and 375 of the passengers moved to a special migrant facility, Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum has announced. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Turkish ship carrying Afghan migrants towed to Greek port 31.10.2021

The Murat 729, carrying 400 mostly Afghan migrants and refugees, sent a distress signal after its engines failed. Turkey failed to respond to a request to take back the vessel, despite a 2016 EU deal worth billions.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Explained: Why Turkish President Erdogan is backpedaling in diplomatic row 26.10.2021

Turkey's president has adopted a more moderate tone in his recent diplomatic spat with Western ambassadors. The expulsion of 10 envoys now no longer seems likely.
ESKISEHIR, TURKEY - OCTOBER 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during inauguration ceremony of national garden, town library and other completed projects in Eskisehir, Turkey on October 23, 2021. Turkish Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Opinion: Erdogan is fighting to stay in power 24.10.2021

The Turkish president wants to expel 10 ambassadors because they called for the release of activist Osman Kavala. In doing so, he is once again trying to distract attention from problems at home, says Erkan Arikan.
Ein Mann hält bei einer Mahnwache des PEN-Zentrums für den türkischen Verleger und Kulturmäzen Osman Kavala vor der Türkischen Botschaft ein Bild von Kavala. Kavala wurde Ende 2017 in der Türkei verhaftet.

Turkey's Osman Kavala case: A break with Europe? 22.10.2021

The long detention of philanthropist Osman Kavala and Turkey's refusal to acknowledge an ECHR ruling could cost the country its membership or voting rights in the Council of Europe at the end of November.
Osman Kavala, prominenter Angeklagter in Istanbul - In Istanbul entschied das Gericht, Osman Kavalas Verhaftung fortzusetzen. Copyright: ANKA

Turkey summons 10 envoys over calls for Kavala's release 19.10.2021

The ambassadors, including Germany's, had urged a "just and speedy" resolution to Osman Kavala's case. He has been in jail for four years on charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests.
A seismograph shows the 4.9-magnitude of the earthquake that occurred Thursday, June 16, 2005, in Yucaipa, Calif. A moderate earthquake shook most of southern California startling people and knocking items off shelves and desks, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Strong earthquake hits the eastern Mediterranean 19.10.2021

Tremors have been felt in Egypt, Turkey and Greece following the magnitude 6.0 quake. There are no immediate reports of casualties.
16.10.2021, Istanbul*** Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, talks to journalists next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint news conference following their meeting at Huber vila, Erdogan's presidential resident, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The leaders discussed Ankara's relationship with Germany and the European Union as well as regional issues including Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Im Hochformatzuschnitt - nur Erdogan!

Merkel meets Erdogan during farewell stop in Istanbul 16.10.2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes to continue working well with the new German government during Chancellor Angela Merkel's farewell visit to the country.
Symbolbild (FOTOMONTAGE) zum Verfall der türkischen Lira: Piktogramm mit Währungssymbol und Flagge der Türkei auf erodierendem Grund *** Icon image Photo montage on the decline of the Turkish Lira pictogram with currency symbol and flag of Turkey on eroding ground

Turkish lira at new low after Erdogan sacks bank officials 14.10.2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had fired three central bankers via decree. Turkey's currency has lost a fifth of its value against the US dollar this year.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 07.10.2021 07.10.2021

Hidden cash and dodgy dealings: a Pandora’s box of offshore tax theft - Protectors or predators? Two institutions gone awry: the French Catholic Church and the British police - A spot of predictive virology looking ahead to another COVID winter- Turkey clamps down on social media - A Danish artist takes the money and runs - Two tales of two cities: music-loving Tallinn and rainy-day Gothenburg

Volunteers from nearby villages rest from watering down a recently burnt part of a forest during a wildfire near Kavaklidere, a town in Mugla province, Turkey, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkey ratifies Paris climate change agreement as last G20 country 06.10.2021

The Turkish parliament has ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change more than five years after Ankara first signed the deal. The move comes in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
20.09.2021 Protest von Studenten gegen die hohen Mieten und Mangel an Wohnräume.

Students sleep in parks to protest rising rents in Turkey 02.10.2021

Accommodation in student dormitories has never been so scarce — or so expensive. Turkish students are staging an unusual protest: Hundreds of them are spending nights in parks.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 25: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ORGANIZATION / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) New headquarters of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is seen in Istanbul, Turkey on July 25, 2020. The new building of the National Intelligence Organization in Istanbul will be opened officially today. Turkish National Intelligence Organization / Anadolu Agency

Germany investigates man on suspicion of spying for Turkey 01.10.2021

Police have arrested a Turkish man in Düsseldorf possessing weapons and a list of supporters of the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government has labeled "terrorists."
DIYANET ISLERI BASKANI ERBAS, TWITTER HESABINDAN ACIKLAMADA BULUNDU. FOTO-ANKARA-DHA Ali Erbas - Präsident des türkischen Amtes für religiöse Angelegenheiten (Diyanet) Schlagworte: Ali Erbas, diyanet Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Ankara Wann wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: 05.09.2020 Bildbeschreibung: Ali Erbas - Präsident des türkischen Amtes für religiöse Angelegenheiten (Diyanet) Das Foto ist von DHA, wir haben einen Abonnement, daher die Rechte sind frei für DW Türkisch.

Turkey's Diyanet religious body threatens secularism 24.09.2021

Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs is rapidly becoming more visible, rich and powerful. Critics fear its leader is working to erode the separation of church and state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany Prime Minister Angela Merkel meets at Presidential Palace, Ankara, Turkey. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DepoPhotos_15616102 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany Prime Ministers Angela Merkel Meets AT Presidential Palace Ankara Turkey PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DepoPhotos_15616102

German election: EU-Turkey relations hang in the balance 20.09.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has pursued a conciliatory approach with Ankara despite divergent interests and tensions on many issues. A new government could mean a new approach to the strongman president.
Show more articles