Turkey tries to control market plunge after bank chief sacked

The Turkish lira plunged in early trading Monday, following a decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to fire central bank governor Naci Agbal.

Erdogan's move pushed the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar from Friday. The lira recovered some of those losses on Monday to trade at around 10% lower from Friday, after Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan assured markets that Turkey was committed to free market rules and to a liberal currency exchange regime.

The Istanbul stock exchange briefly paused trading on Monday morning after its main index fell by more than 6%.

