  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Pakistan
CatastropheTurkey

Turkey-Syria quake survivors say not enough has been done

Julia Hahn
August 4, 2023

It's half a year since powerful earthquakes hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. In Turkey, over 50,000 people died and Turkey's president vowed to "heal the wounds." But many are finding it difficult to see the future positively.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UnHr
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two children walk down a street amidst collapsed buildings.

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Living in the rubble, 6 months on

Catastrophe1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man opens a chest freezer in a store lit by a bright bulb

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

BusinessAugust 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

File photo of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan

What are Imran Khan's options?

What are Imran Khan's options?

Politics9 hours ago02:40 min
More from Asia

Germany

A person carries a basketball

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

Sports46 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

A combine harvester in a wheat field

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Food Security6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Business10 hours ago01:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage