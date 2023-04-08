Turkey-Syria quake survivors say not enough has been done

CatastropheTurkeyTurkey-Syria quake survivors say not enough has been doneTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheTurkeyJulia Hahn08/04/2023August 4, 2023It's half a year since powerful earthquakes hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. In Turkey, over 50,000 people died and Turkey's president vowed to "heal the wounds." But many are finding it difficult to see the future positively.https://p.dw.com/p/4UnHrAdvertisement