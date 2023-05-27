  1. Skip to content
Turkey elections: Syrians fear their place in society

Aya Ibrahim
May 27, 2023

Anti-refugee and anti-immigrant sentiment have taken center stage in Turkey's second presidential election round. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu's election signs declare that "Syrians will go." DW met migrants from Syria in Istanbul.

