News

Tspiras to seek confidence vote in Greek government

Greek's PM has indicated a vote of confidence in his government will take place later this week. It follows the resignation of the country's defense minister over Greece's long-running name spat with Macedonia.

Greek PM Tsipras makes statements to the press following his meeting with resigned coalition partner Panos Kammenos in Athens (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

Greece's right-wing defense minister on Sunday announced his resignation ahead of a planned vote to end a decades-long name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Panos Kammenos, whose nationalist Independent Greeks party (ANEL) props up the government of leftist prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, said: "The Macedonia issue does not allow me not to sacrifice my post," after a meeting with Tsipras.

"I explained to him that for this national issue we cannot continue." Kammenos added that his party "is pulling out of the government."

In response to Kammenos' announcement, Tsipras said that he would request a vote of confidence in his government during the coming week. He thanked Kammenos for his government partnership and announced that that Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will take on the role of defense minister.

Read more: Shape-shifting Macedonia

The boundaries of Macedonia have changed, as has the ethnic makeup of the region

In a deal long opposed by Kammenos, the two countries agreed last year to rename FYROM as the Republic of Northern Macedonia. The controversial agreement would also allow Macedonia to join NATO and the European Union.

Macedonia's parliament ratified the deal by passing an amendment to the constitution on Friday, but Macedonia will start using it only after the parliament in Athens also approves the change in a vote expected later this month.

Kammenos has called the deal a national sell-out and had repeatedly threatened to leave if it came before the Greek parliament for ratification. He said any deal including "Macedonia" in the name of the Balkan state to Greece's north was unacceptable as the name was irrevocably tied to Greek civilization and culture. 

  • Modern Macedonia ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Present day

    As well as Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the geographic region of Macedonia extends into Albania, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as small areas of Kosovo (which you can't quite see here).

  • Karte Mazedonien im Altertum ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Greek origins

    The ancient kingdom of Macedonia – or Macedon – was a relatively small part of the present day Greek province of Macedonia. It first expanded under King Perdiccas I, then widened to take in other areas.

  • Map of Macedonia as a Roman province ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A Roman province

    After the fall of the Greek Empire, the Romans – who admired Alexander – used the old name Macedonia for the province encompassing much of northern Greece and the area north of it – including much of the modern-day Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

  • Map of Macedonia in Byzantine times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A shift to the east

    With the breakup of the Roman Empire into East and West, this region was overrun by the Slavic invasions. An entirely new province far to the east, including part of Thrace in modern-day Turkey, was named Macedonia by the Byzantine Empress Irene of Athens.

  • Map of Macedonia in Ottoman times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Ottoman roots for current concept

    The geographic region known as Macedonia today roughly equates to the part of the Ottoman Empire known as Ottoman Vardar Macedonia. It included Greek and Slavic areas and was split into three administrative units, but the concept of Macedonia persisted. This remained the case for centuries and so this concept – of what Macedonia is – has stuck.

  • Macedonia's borders over time ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Let's put that all together...

    ...and there's certainly a fair bit of overlap — and room for confusion.

  • Alexander the Great's realm (picture alliance/Glasshouse Images/JT Vintage)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Small matter of empire

    Of course, Macedonia's King Alexander the Great's realm stretched all the way to India — but it would be a bit of a stretch to call that Macedonia

  • Fruit salad (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/AGF-Foto)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A heady mix of flavors

    As if it weren’t complicated enough, there’s another meaning of the word Macedonia. In Greece and many Latin-language-speaking countries, it’s also a fruit salad. The name is thought to have ben popularized at the end of the 18th century, referring to either the ethnic diversity of Alexander's vast empire or the ethnic mix of Ottoman Macedonia.

    Author: Richard Connor


Macedonia: What's in a name?

The naming row between the two countries began 27 years ago when FYROM declared independence from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, but has roots going back to antiquity.

Athens has objected to its neighbor being called Macedonia because it has a northern province of the same name, the seat of Alexander the Great's ancient kingdom. Alexander the Great still represents a source of pride for many Greeks today, while his legacy has also been taken up as a central part of Macedonia's national identity.

Greece has long demanded Skopje change its country name to remove what Athens considered to be an implied claim to Greek sovereign territory.

