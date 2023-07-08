Tropical storm Hilary drenches California

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaTropical storm Hilary drenches CaliforniaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaKillian Bayer29 minutes ago29 minutes agoTropical Storm Hilary has battered the US state of California after inflicting havoc further south in Mexico. Many normally arid areas have been hit by flash flooding in the first storm of its kind in the state for more than 80 years.https://p.dw.com/p/4VQCyAdvertisement