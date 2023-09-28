Treated wastewater against water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyTreated wastewater against water shortagesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermany09/28/2023September 28, 2023Clean drinking water is growing scarcer all the time. To make up the shortfall, scientists are looking at whether the water we use to irrigate fields has to be of top-notch quality, or whether treated wastewater is also an option.https://p.dw.com/p/4WhP2Advertisement