Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.
Saskia von Bargen is among the 10 finalists for the Miss Germany competitionImage: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture alliance
CultureGermany

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

19 minutes ago

Saskia von Bargen, a 19-year-old trans woman from Lower Saxony, is a Miss Germany finalist. The national beauty pageant is trying to change its image.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O4n5

Some 15,000 women nationwide applied to become the next Miss Germany, according to the competition's organizers. 

The 10 finalists were revealed on Tuesday, and one of them is making headlines: 19-year-old Saskia von Bargen, a trans woman who lives with her parents and three younger sisters in the village of Friedrichsfehn, Lower Saxony.

Born male, von Bargen knew from the age of five that she was a girl. She preferred playing with girls and wearing dresses. "Already early on my parents realized that this was not just a phase," says the 19-year-old, who praises her parents for being supportive from the start. At school, however, things were not always easy; she wore boys' clothes to avoid bullying.

At age 11, von Bargen started taking puberty blockers, followed by feminizing hormone therapy two years later. This is also when she came out at school, which made life easier for her and she started feeling more accepted. When von Bargen was of age, she underwent gender surgery. Saskia is her chosen name.

Miss Germany revamps its image

Winning a beauty pageant used to be associated to having good looks and the ability to walk like a runway model.

But Miss Germany Studios, the company that organizes the national pageant, has radically changed the judging criteria in an attempt to revamp the contest's image.

Since 2019, candidates no longer prance on the catwalk in a bikini. Height and weight are also no longer of any importance. In fact, appearances play absolutely no role, according to Jil Andert from Miss Germany Studios. The women rather have to demonstrate strong personality skills and "are meant to be a source of inspiration," Andert told German press agency dpa.

But sociologist Nina Degele from the Freiburg University is left unimpressed by the competition's makeover and considers the Miss Germany format outdated. In order to be relevant, she believes "the format would have to be abolished and replaced by something completely different."

Smiling women in colorful outfits.
The Miss Germany 10 finalists Image: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture alliance

The trans ambassador

Saskia von Bargen, on the other hand, claims that the Miss Germany pageant is a "perfect platform," for her to tell her story. Von Bargen, a retail trainee in a fashion store, wants to educate people about what it's like to be a trans woman. She talks openly about things that went wrong in her first surgery. In total, she underwent 12 surgical procedures. Despite the hardship, she doesn't regret it.

Von Bargen applied to the competition so she could promote awareness to transgender issues. She sees herself as an ambassador for the cause. If she wins, she will have €25,000 ($26,500) at her disposal.

Not the first trans to make it to the finals

Von Bargen is not the first to come so far on a Miss Germany pageant. Last year, Gadou, a trans woman from Hannover, also from Lower Saxony, made it to the finals.

But von Bargen is hoping to be the first trans to actually win the title in the finals that will take place on March 4 at the Europa-Park in Rust, in southwestern Germany.

Other finalists include an energy consultant, who wants to promote women in a male-dominated field, and a midwife who aspires to start her own birth center.

The Miss Germany competition, which was held for the first time in 1927 but forbidden by the Nazis, is not to be confused with Miss Universe Germany, where an official candidate for the Miss Universe pageant is selected.

sl/eg (dpa)

How Berlin became "home" to trans* people

