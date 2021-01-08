Tracking Long COVID in the Blood

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A lot of people who catch the coronavirus remain ill for an extended period. An estimated 10-40% later suffer from Long Covid.
A team of researchers believe they've found a reason for the condition – and a potential treatment as well.
Other topics on Tomorrow Today:
The origin and lineage of Covid-19
One of the big questions since the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been: where did it originate? Wuhan in China is frequently mentioned. But after taking a closer look, one geneticist says that's not accurate.
Which animal lives the longest?
Just ask! This week's question is from Mohammed Waheed in Hyderabad, India.
Can animals do math?
Some animals boast impressive learning abilities. But what about logical thinking? Math is a decent test of that faculty.
