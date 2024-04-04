Tour of the Basque Country: Cycling race halted after crash

Tour of the Basque Country: Cycling race halted after crashApril 4, 2024
A cycling champion was among those rushed to hospital after a mass pile up at the Tour of the Basque Country bike race on Thursday.
Several riders slid off a corner in the final stages of the run from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio and fell into a concrete ditch.
Danish two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was carried away on a stretcher, while Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel was seen walking but was also taken to hospital.
Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic also withdrew from the race, but offered a thumbs-up to television cameras to indicate that he was not seriously harmed.
The race was paused because all available doctors responded to the crash.
More to follow...
zc/dj (AFP, EFE, dpa)