Tour of the Basque Country: Cycling race halted after crash

April 4, 2024

Jonas Vingegaard, the two time two-time Tour de France winner, was among the cyclists rushed to a hospital. The fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country was paused after the incident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eRIU
The fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race in Spain
A dozen riders were caught up in the crashImage: Adrian Ruiz Hierro/EPA

A cycling champion was among those rushed to hospital after a mass pile up at the Tour of the Basque Country bike race on Thursday.

Several riders slid off a corner in the final stages of the run from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio and fell into a concrete ditch.

Danish two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was carried away on a stretcher, while Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel was seen walking but was also taken to hospital.

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic also withdrew from the race, but offered a thumbs-up to television cameras to indicate that he was not seriously harmed.

The race was paused because all available doctors responded to the crash.

More to follow...

zc/dj (AFP, EFE, dpa)

