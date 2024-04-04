Tour of the Basque Country: Cycling race halted after crash

Jonas Vingegaard, the two time two-time Tour de France winner, was among the cyclists rushed to a hospital. The fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country was paused after the incident.

Several riders slid off a corner in the final stages of the run from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio and fell into a concrete ditch.

Danish two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was carried away on a stretcher, while Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel was seen walking but was also taken to hospital.

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic also withdrew from the race, but offered a thumbs-up to television cameras to indicate that he was not seriously harmed.

The race was paused because all available doctors responded to the crash.

