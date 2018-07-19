 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas′ future unclear | More sports | DW | 30.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas' future unclear

Bradley Wiggins has said he believes Geraint Thomas' victory at the Tour de France won't be a one-off. However, it's not even certain the longtime servant of Chris Froome will be with Team Sky in a year's time.

Watch video 01:07
Now live
01:07 mins.

Geraint Thomas secures first Tour de France title

Speaking in his podcast on Eurosport following Sunday's final stage of the Tour de France, Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 winner, said he saw no reason why the Welshman couldn't win it again next year.

"He's at that ripe age now, 32," Wiggins said. "He's matured as a person and an athlete and his laid-back approach will continue to carry him through.

"I wouldn't put it past him to win again next year. This could be the start for him now. He's won the Tour and it will only drive him on to do it again."

Out of contract

However, Thomas' contract with the British outfit expires at the end of this season, and when asked after Sunday's race about whether he would be with the team next year, Thomas indicated that his future was up in the air.

"No idea, right now," he said. "I just want to celebrate."

If Thomas remains with Sky next year, it could pose a dilemma for the team, with Chris Froome determined to win a record-equaling fifth Tour.

"He wants to win a fifth Tour, no doubt. He'll be back, it's a part of him and I think he can do it," Team Sky general manager Dave Brailsford said when asked about Froome's plans.

Froome had hoped this would be his year to win a fifth Tour, despite the controversy surrounding his participation – he was only cleared to compete days before the start of the event after an "adverse analytical finding" for salbutamol during his 2017 Tour of Spain victory.

Role reversal

However, the Kenyan-born Briton lost a lot of time on teammate Thomas after crashing twice in the opening nine stages. After the Welshman captured the yellow jersey on the 11th stage, Froome turned "domestique" for Thomas – a reversal of their customary roles.

The question next season will be: Having won a Tour de France, would Thomas be prepared to return to cycling in Froome's shadow again? There's no indication Froome would be prepared to so the same for Thomas on a regular basis.

Asked how he expected Sky to choose a team leader for next year's Tour, Froome replied: "That's a question for team management really. It's not for a rider to make those decisions."

DW recommends

Opinion: Geraint Thomas is the right winner

Many fans booed Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas simply because he is a teammate of doping suspect Chris Froome. This was unfair, writes DW's Joscha Weber. (29.07.2018)  

Geraint Thomas wins Tour De France as Alexander Kristoff takes final stage

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the prestigious final stage of the 2018 Tour de France but the day belonged to Britain's Geraint Thomas, who was crowned the overall winner in Paris. (29.07.2018)  

Tour de France champion Chris Froome cleared in doping row

The British cyclist has been cleared following an investigation into the alleged misuse of an asthma drug. Froome hopes to win the prestigious French tour for a record-equaling fifth time in July. (02.07.2018)  

Tour de France winner Chris Froome fails doping test

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has failed a doping test. The British rider said that he took an increased dosage of asthma medication during another race on the advice of a doctor. (13.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Geraint Thomas secures first Tour de France title  

Related content

Frankreich Tour de France 21. Etappe in Paris - Geraint Thomas

Opinion: Geraint Thomas is the right winner 29.07.2018

Many fans booed Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas simply because he is a teammate of doping suspect Chris Froome. This was unfair, writes DW's Joscha Weber.

Frankreich - Tour de France 20. Etappe - Geraint Thomas

Tour de France: Geraint Thomas all but secures 2018 title 28.07.2018

His nearest competitor won the stage 20 time trial but the day belonged to Geraint Thomas. The Team Sky cyclist finished third on Saturday but is now almost certain to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday.

Frankreich Tour de France 21. Etappe in Paris - Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas wins Tour De France as Alexander Kristoff takes final stage 29.07.2018

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the prestigious final stage of the 2018 Tour de France but the day belonged to Britain's Geraint Thomas, who was crowned the overall winner in Paris.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 