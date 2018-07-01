 Tour de France champion Chris Froome cleared in doping row | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.07.2018

Sports

Tour de France champion Chris Froome cleared in doping row

The British cyclist has been cleared following an investgation into the alleged misuse of an asthma drug. Froome hopes to win the prestigious French tour for a record-equalling fifth time in July.

Frankreich Tour de France 2017 | Christopher Froome (REUTERS)

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been cleared of a potential anti-doping violation by the ruling body UCI and could now be able to compete in the prestigious French race which starts in less than a week.

The Team Sky cyclist has been under a cloud since he was found to have twice the permissible amount of asthma drug Salbutamol in his system during September's Vuelta a Espana, which he won.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirms that the anti-doping proceedings involving Mr Christopher Froome have now been closed," cycling's ruling body announced.

Froome won the Vuelta and was able to continue competing while the case was dealt with, winning the Giro d'Italia two months ago. Tour organizers ASO were reportedly considering not to allow him to race, which could prove difficult after the UCI ruling.

"I am very pleased that the UCI has exonerated me," said Froome in a statement issued by Team Sky. "While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the Team, it's also an important moment for cycling. I know exactly what the rules are regarding my asthma medication and I only ever use my puffer to manage my symptoms within the permissible limits."

He did, however, admit annoyance at the way in which the investigation was carried out.

 "Of course, the UCI had to examine these test results from the Vuelta. Unfortunately, the details of the case did not remain confidential, as they should have done," the statement also stated. "I appreciate more than anyone else the frustration at how long the case has taken to resolve and the uncertainty this has caused. I am glad it's finally over."

The decision should hand Froome the opportunity to emulate five-time Tour de France winners Hinault, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Miguel Indurain when the 3,329km Tour kicks off in Noirmoutier-en-Ille on July 7. The Bitish cyclist currently has four wins to his name.

em/mds (AFP, Reuters)

Chris Froome produces 'something crazy' to take Giro d'Italia lead

A stunning solo attack up a grueling climb has put Chris Froome in the frame to win a third consecutive Grand Tour event. The British cyclist said his performance in Friday's 19th stage was one of the best he's produced. (25.05.2018)  

Cycling: Chris Froome wins Vuelta a Espana to complete the double

Briton Chris Froome has become the third cyclist in history to claim victory in both the Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France in the same year. Froome finished more than two minutes ahead of Italian rival Vincenzo Nibali. (10.09.2017)  

Champagne moment as Chris Froome wins fourth Tour de France

It may have been less convincing than his three previous wins but his 2017 victory left Chris Froome "speechless". The Brit didn't win a stage this year but still held off his challengers to make it three in a row. (23.07.2017)  

Giro d'Italia 21. Etappe Rom Team Sky Chris Froome

Cycling: Britain's Chris Froome wins first Giro d'Italia 27.05.2018

Chris Froome has become just the third rider in history to hold all three grand tour titles simultaneously by winning his first Giro d'Italia. The final stage was cut short due to the poor condition of Rome's streets.

Giro de Italia 2018 Etappe 19. Christopher Froome

Chris Froome produces 'something crazy' to take Giro d'Italia lead 25.05.2018

A stunning solo attack up a grueling climb has put Chris Froome in the frame to win a third consecutive Grand Tour event. The British cyclist said his performance in Friday's 19th stage was one of the best he's produced.

Frankreich Tour de France 2017 | Christopher Froome

Tour de France winner Chris Froome fails doping test 13.12.2017

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has failed a doping test. The British rider said that he took an increased dosage of asthma medication during another race on the advice of a doctor.

