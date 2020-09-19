 Tour de France: Pogacar shocks Roglic on penultimate time-trial | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.09.2020

Sports

Tour de France: Pogacar shocks Roglic on penultimate time-trial

In a showdown for the history books, Tadej Pogacar shocked his friend Primoz Roglic and is poised to steal victory in the Tour de France right at the last. The Slovene takes the lead into the final day procession.

Tour de France 2020 - 20. Etappe | Tadej Pogacar (Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar stunned his older compatriot Primoz Roglic to snatch the lead of the Tour de France on Saturday with only the processional ride into Paris left.

Pogocar, 21, stormed to victory in the mountain time trial on the 107th Tour de France after an impressive ride over 36.2 kilometres from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, leaving Roglic 1:56 minutes behind on the stage.

Pogacar will start the final leg to Paris boasting a lead of just one minute, with the yellow jersey holder traditionally not attacked on the final day. He had not previously worn yellow all race.

"I can't believe it, I couldn't hear anything because the fans were so loud," said Pogacar. "I just gave it everything from start to finish. My dream was just to compete and now I'm stood here. Incredible. I don't know when I'll be able to process this."

Vuelta winner Roglic had entered the 20th and penultimate stage with a 57-second cushion. But Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates, was just too strong and is now poised for a famous maiden Tour win as well as wrapping up the polka dot jersey and the white jersey.

mf (dpa/SID)

