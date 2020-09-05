Tour de France: Nans Peters wins stage 8

After a string of close finishes, Saturday's 141-kilometer (88-mile) mountain trek from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle was won at a canter.

Nans Peters broke away from the rest with about 40 kilometers to go and never looked back, finishing 50 seconds ahead of Tom Skujins in second and Carlos Verona in third.

After the race, Peters explained that he was relying purely on instinct.

"I had no idea what was going on in the stage, I didn't have an earpiece so I was basing everything off of what I could see with my own eyes," he said.

Behind the leaders, Briton Adam Yates managed to hold on to the yellow jersey despite a late surge from Romain Bardet. He leads pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic by three seconds and France's Guillaume Martin by nine.

But Thibaut Pinot struggled yet again. He was dropped on the second ascent of the day and already looks too far off the pace to become the first Frenchman to win the General Classification since 1985.