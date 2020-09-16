Tour de France: Lopez takes stage 17 with Roglic closing in on victory

Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday to climb third in the overall standings as race leader Primoz Roglic extended his advantage, taking another step towards overall victory.

The race ascended to 2,304 meters at the Col de la Loze where Slovenian rookie Tadej Pogacar lost a handful of seconds to his compatriot Roglic in the race for the yellow jersey on a day the 2019 champion Egan Bernal withdrew.

"I'm glad this is behind me," said Roglic after another testing day at altitude. "Every metre counts on a climb like that," added the 30-year-old, who just needs to survive without a major incident to win this year's Tour.

Richard Carapaz produced a doomed solo bid for Ineos as the Giro d'Italia champion was caught on the gradient in the final stages above 2,000m.

