 Tour de France: BMC win stage three team time trial | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Tour de France: BMC win stage three team time trial

Belgian Greg van Avermaet is the new overall leader after Peter Sagan’s team left him trailing, crossing the line 50 seconds slower than the leaders. Chris Froome has cut down the deficit and is 18th.

Tour de France Team BMC Mannschaftszeitfahren (Reuters/B. Tessier)

BMC Racing finished the 35-kilometer stage three in 38 minutes and 46 seconds. Chris Froome's Team Sky finished just four seconds behind. The defending Tour de France champion, who was booed by the local fans, made up lost time from the first two stages and is now in 18th, 55 seconds off the top spot.

"It was an unbelievable day and a really hard test for us,” said Froome after the race.

Van Avermaet earned the yellow jersey just ahead of American teammate Tejay van Garderen, who moved up to second overall, with the same time as Van Avermaet.  "Right now it is more about chest-thumping and psychological advantages. It just shows that we are here, too, and let's get it on," Van Garderen said.

Previous leader Peter Sagan already knew he'd have to give up the yellow jersey after just one day as the three-time World Champion was dropped by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, who finished the stage in seventh.

Germany's Team Sunweb finished fifth, 12 seconds behind winners BMC.

The Tour resumes tomorrow with the 195 km flat stage four that runs between La Baule and Sarzeau.

ftm/jh (Reuters, SID, AP)

DW recommends

Tour de France: Sagan wins second stage, takes over yellow jersey

The Slovak has finished the 182.5km leg in just over four hours, and is now in the overall lead of the Tour. Germany’s Marcrel Kittel suffered a puncture, but is still fourth in the overall standings. (08.07.2018)  

Related content

Radsport Tour de France Fernando Gaviria gewinnt 1. Etappe

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria takes first stage as Chris Froome crashes 07.07.2018

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria rode to victory in the first stage of the Tour de France. Defending champion Chris Froome, who was cleared of doping charges, lost 51 seconds after tumbling off the road.

Chris Froome out to win fifth Tour de France 06.07.2018

Defending champion Chris Froome is hoping to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title, but a cloud is hanging over his head. Despite a positive doping test last year, authorities have given him a green light to compete.

Ralph Denk, Besitzer Team Bora Hans Grohe

Ralph Denk: 'This Tour de France will be wide open' 06.07.2018

The 105th edition of the Tour de France gets underway on Saturday. Ralph Denk, head of the German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe, spoke to DW about his expectations for the Tour and Chris Froome's doping acquittal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 