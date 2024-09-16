Torrential rain, floods wreak havoc in Central Europe
Heavy rainfall has pounded Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Austria, forcing rivers from their banks and collapsing dams. Thousands of people have been evacuated, and entire villages remain isolated.
Central Europe under water
Heavy rainfall has led to severe floods in large parts of Central Europe, including in southern Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria. At least 11 people have been reported dead, including six fatalities in Romania. In Austria, authorities have declared the province which surrounds the capital, Vienna, a disaster area. More rainfall is expected; in eastern Germany, river levels are still rising.
Devastation after dam burst in Poland
The masses of water proved too much for a dam in the Glatzer Snow Mountains, near the Polish-Czech border, as floodwaters rushed into the village of Piszkowice in southwestern Poland. In neighboring Klodzko, where a man was killed by the floods, the water level was up to 6.84 meters (about 22 feet), more than 5 meters above the usual.
Emergency aid in Czech Republic
Entire regions in the Czech Republic are underwater, including the towns of Jesenik and Krnov, on the border with Poland. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, some by helicopter. The Czech government is discussing emergency aid for those affected, and President Petr Pavel has appealed for donations.
Buckets and boots in Romania
In Cuza Voda, eastern Romania, residents worked together to bail out their community. Armed with buckets and rubber boots, they cleared muddy water from flooded homes. A low-pressure system from northern Italy led to the record rainfall.
Worst 'is not behind us yet'
At least four people are missing in the Czech Republic, and tens of thousands have had to leave their homes. More than 260,000 households were temporarily without electricity. "We have to focus on saving lives," Prime Minister Petr Fiala told Czech public television on Sunday. The worst "is not behind us yet."
Disaster zone in Austria
The Wien River, which flows through Vienna, is swollen with turbid water and strong currents. The province of Lower Austria, surrounding the capital, has been declared a disaster area. So far, the situation is tense but calm, said a spokesman for the Austrian fire department. However, heavy rain has been forecast for the coming days.
Vistula River full to bursting
Sluggish but full to bursting, the Vistula River is slowly flooding the promenade in Krakow, Poland. Following an emergency government meeting in Warsaw on Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced a state of natural disaster in the flooded areas in the southwest, to facilitate evacuation and rescue operations.
Rising water in eastern Germany
Tension is rising in eastern Germany, along with the rivers. Authorities in Saxony have reported a water level of more than 5 1/2 meters in the Elbe River in Dresden. If the water level rises above 6 meters (19.7 feet), the second-highest alert level is declared and built-up areas risk being flooded.