 Top US sprinter Christian Coleman could face drug ban after missed tests — reports | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Top US sprinter Christian Coleman could face drug ban after missed tests — reports

The fastest man in the world this year may not be at the 2020 Olympics, with several reports suggesting he has missed multiple drug tests. Christian Coleman, 23, was the favorite for the upcoming World Championships.

USA Christian Coleman, 100-Meter-Läufer (Getty Images)

Christian Coleman, who has run 100 meters quicker than anyone else in 2019, was thought the man most likely to win next month's World Championships in Qatar but has reportedly missed three separate tests in the past 12 months.

British newspapers the Daily Mail and The Times reported that Coleman, a late withdrawal from an athletics meeting in Birmingham this weekend, is challenging one of the alleged "whereabouts" failures.

Watch video 01:41

WADA accused of inaction in Russian doping scandal

Under global anti-doping rules, athletes are required to make their precise whereabouts known to drug-testers up to 90 days in advance so that out-of-competition testing can be performed.

Any that fail to meet this requirement are treated in the same way as an athlete who has failed a drugs test and will be handed an automatic suspension.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) would not comment on Coleman's case specifically but told news agency AFP: "In general, for any potential violation a full investigation will be conducted and the case must be resolved before information is made public by USADA,"

Depending on the dates of Coleman's potential missed tests, the sprinter could miss the world championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the two biggest events in athletics.

mp (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Bundesliga: NADA investigating treatment of Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger was treated with a needle during his team's Bundesliga opener on Sunday. Now, Germany's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is investigating the incident. (20.08.2019)  

East Germany's doping program casts long shadow over victims

The sports doping program carried out by the former East Germany may be decades in the past, but many one-time athletes still carry the scars - physical and mental - from that time. (01.10.2010)  

Aussie swimmer snubs China's Sun Yang amid doping dispute

Fellow athletes have offered support to Australian swimmer Mack Horton for his boycott of the podium ceremony of a Chinese rival. Olympic winner Sun Yang is accused of cheating after he smashed up his own doping samples. (22.07.2019)  

2020 Olympic Games: Tokyo's crisis-ridden preparations

With just one year to go before the 2020 Summer Olympics, host city Tokyo would like you to believe that preparations are going according to plan. However, a number of crises are causing headaches for the organizers. (22.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

WADA accused of inaction in Russian doping scandal  

Related content

Kenya intensifies fight against doping 15.08.2019

Kenya is famed for its world-class long distance runners, but following a string of doping scandals, the country's reputation has suffered. Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya steps up its efforts.

Mario Thevis DSH Köln

Doping expert Mario Thevis: 'There are a lot of risks' 10.07.2019

Doping is widespread not only in elite-level sports, but also in amateur sports. German doping expert Mario Thevis spoke to DW about the health risks that athletes expose themselves to by using banned substances.

Symbolbild Doping Labor

Russian athletes banned for doping 01.02.2019

A dozen world class Russian track and field athletes with Olympic gold medalists among them were handed doping bans and stripped of their medals. Russian officials have denied it was state sponsored.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  