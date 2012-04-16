Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Vietnamese-flagged Sothys oil tanker that was stormed by Iranian Revolutionary Guards last month now appears to be in international waters.
After losing in the latest federal election, supporters of some Iraqi political parties have resorted to riots and even likely drone attacks to avoid being sidelined. Could the situation escalate?
Scores of migrants are stranded in the border region between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. A refugee based in Austria has headed to Poland in hopes of finding his father and mother. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports.
Rights groups say the Pegasus spyware was used to hack the cellphones of several activists from groups Israel recently labeled as "terrorist organizations."
The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in a drone attack. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.
Lebanon is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history. Dramatic shortages of electricity, gas and other supplies make life in the country extremely difficult.
The Iranian military has launched yearly exercises aimed at "responding to aggression." The war games come as Iranian negotiators are set to meet EU and US representatives at the end of the month for nuclear deal talks.
Dialogue with the Islamic World
Years after the Yazidi massacre by the "Islamic State," tens of thousands of survivors still aren't able to return home. In Iraqi Kurdistan, a German aid worker is trying to help these refugees.
Tensions between the two neighboring North African countries have been growing, and Algeria's rhetoric points towards an armed conflict. Analysts however doubt that an escalation is imminent.
The protesters are angered by October's election results, which saw pro-Iran groups lose seats in parliament. Security forces have been deployed to disperse the demonstrators.
Saudi Arabia has announced a comprehensive transformation strategy toward a green future. But what are the real drivers of the world's biggest oil exporter's "net-zero" vision for 2060?
The passage of the first budget in three years saves the country from facing its fifth election in two years.
