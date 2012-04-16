Visit the new DW website

Iranian soldiers board an oil tanker

Iran says a seized Vietnamese tanker has been released

The Vietnamese-flagged Sothys oil tanker that was stormed by Iranian Revolutionary Guards last month now appears to be in international waters.  

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr celebrate holding his posters, after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in Baghdad.

After assassination attempt, what next for Iraq?

After losing in the latest federal election, supporters of some Iraqi political parties have resorted to riots and even likely drone attacks to avoid being sidelined. Could the situation escalate?  

Polish forces guard border with Belarus

How a Syrian refugee went searching for parents along the Belarus border

Scores of migrants are stranded in the border region between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. A refugee based in Austria has headed to Poland in hopes of finding his father and mother. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports.  

An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group

NSO spyware used on Palestinian activists' phones — report

Rights groups say the Pegasus spyware was used to hack the cellphones of several activists from groups Israel recently labeled as "terrorist organizations."  

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint news conference next to the Iraqi flag

Iraq: Prime minister unhurt after assassination attempt by drone

The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in a drone attack. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.  

A man on a scooter with empty water bottles

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity

Lebanon is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history. Dramatic shortages of electricity, gas and other supplies make life in the country extremely difficult.  

Three Iranian soldiers walk along a beach after jumping out of a helicopter in a photo taken by the Iranian Army

Iran conducts war games in Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian military has launched yearly exercises aimed at "responding to aggression." The war games come as Iranian negotiators are set to meet EU and US representatives at the end of the month for nuclear deal talks.  

Two girls stand in a narrow lane between rows of beige tents

Yazidis still displaced in their own country

Years after the Yazidi massacre by the "Islamic State," tens of thousands of survivors still aren't able to return home. In Iraqi Kurdistan, a German aid worker is trying to help these refugees.  

Two women seen through a Saharan flag

Morocco-Algeria relations: What is fueling the current tensions?

Tensions between the two neighboring North African countries have been growing, and Algeria's rhetoric points towards an armed conflict. Analysts however doubt that an escalation is imminent.  

Demonstrators run from security forces during protests in Baghdad

Iraq: Police clash with pro-Iran demonstrators in Baghdad

The protesters are angered by October's election results, which saw pro-Iran groups lose seats in parliament. Security forces have been deployed to disperse the demonstrators.  

A grove of palm trees seen from below

COP26: Saudi Arabia's climate strategy — Greenwashing or genuine transformation?

Saudi Arabia has announced a comprehensive transformation strategy toward a green future. But what are the real drivers of the world's biggest oil exporter's "net-zero" vision for 2060?  

Israel's parliament, the Knesset

Israel: Budget passes ending years of political uncertainty

The passage of the first budget in three years saves the country from facing its fifth election in two years.  