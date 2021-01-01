Visit the new DW website

Videospiele | Zuhause bleiben und spielen

German video games and the international market

The most successful games often come from the US, Japan or Poland, but rarely from Germany. Why is that the case? And why aren't they recognized as art?  

A woman looks at her smartphone in a cafe

Afghan influencers living in fear — even in exile

A generation of young Afghans has conquered social media and the internet over the last decade. Now they, too, are fleeing the "digitally armed" Taliban.  

How much do influencers earn?

Quitting your job to become an influencer: is it still worth it?  

Why does influencer marketing work?

Unique yet approachable: is that the secret behind influencers’ marketing success?  

DW Sendung Shift | Influencer

SHIFT vom 13.03.2021

AI applications to try at home

Shift - Living in the Digital Age

Influencers earn millions through advertising. But how ethical is this, really?  

World Wide Web source code NFT sells for more than $5 million

Tim Berners-Lee and a computer from the 1990s.

Internet history under the hammer: Sir Tim Berners-Lee's source code for the World Wide Web was auctioned off as an NFT, as the market for digital art expands.  

DW Shift de/en Link zum Videopodcasting

Shift Video Podcast

 

Internationaler Auftritt des Online-Videoportals YouTube

Shift on Youtube

The best of "Shift" on our playlist on Youtube!  

Series

Pre-Programmed: How to deal with trolls?

Trolls take over online discourse and are out to offend, often making life miserable for other users.  

DW Sendung Shift

DW SHIFT - Filterblase

Pre-programmed: How to burst filter bubbles

DW Shift Vorprogrammiert: Fake News

How to spot fake news

DW Shift Serie Vorprogrammiert - Fake Videos

What’s real and what’s not?

DW Sendung Shift Vorprogrammiert: Manipulierte Trends

The role of bots in internet hypes

DW Shift Vorprogrammiert: So erkennt man Fake-Fotos

Preprogrammed: How to spot fake photos

DW SHIFT - Vorprogrammiert - Algorithmen in sozialen Netzwerken

Hidden code: Algorithms in social networks

Close-up shot of group of partying girls looking at camera

'Cringe' chosen as 2021 German youth word of the year

Some 1.2 million young people in Germany have selected "cringe" as their favorite "in" word. Two other English words made it into the top three.
++++NUR zur ABGESPROCHENEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG++++++ Netflix l The Billion Dollar Code, Serie Deutschland, Drama Kyoto: Bei einer Demonstration auf einer Telekommunikationsmesse versetzt Terra Vision das Publikum in Erstaunen

'The Billion Dollar Code': The battle over Google Earth

Netflix's new miniseries fictionalizes the story of two Berlin internet pioneers who attempt to prove that Google stole their idea, worth billions.

Musiker und Schauspieler Gil Ofarim Training zur 10. Staffel von Let's Dance in Kayjays Dance Center in Muenchen am 13.03.2017

Who is German singer Gil Ofarim?

The 39-year-old German rock star made headlines after he posted a video on social media in which he reports an antisemitic incident at a Leipzig hotel.
Wales, Monmouthshire, Monmouth. Vintage travel photography concept. Vintage travel photography concept. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DavidxCheshire/LOOPxIMAGES DCH6413CR05

Analog photography makes a comeback

Long considered obsolete, film photography is experiencing a renaissance, especially among young people. And #filmisnotdead is also a social media trend.
R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center to attend a closed-door hearing over child support on March 13, 2019, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance

#MeToo, #MuteRKelly and the shaky legacy of cancel culture

Digital protest movements like #MeToo and #MuteRKelly have raised awareness and produced real results, but social media movements also have their disadvantages.
This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a scene from The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie and Brodie-Sangster was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie. (Netflix via AP)

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity

Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, American actor Johnny Depp gestures to the media as he arrives at the High Court in London. The UK High Court has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel suit against the owner of the Sun newpaper over wife-beating allegation, it was reported on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny

Many cultural figures have been called out for their misdemeanours like sexual abuse and offensive statements, facing a public boycott on social media and in real life.
Hamburg, 17. November 2016 - Twitter-Icon auf einem auf einem iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Hamburg 17 November 2016 Twitter Icon on a on a iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Like or dislike: How Germany's election campaign is going social

From using influencers to posting on TikTok, German political parties are attempting to reach out to voters on social media in a variety of ways. Will they succeed?
Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MTV Music Video Awards turn 40 as Madonna headlines

The night’s big winners included Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and up-coming artist Olivia Rodrigo. Madonna also set social media abuzz.
Angela Merkel (CDU, l), Bundeskanzlerin, und Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, nigerianische Schriftstellerin, stehen vor einem Podiumsgespräch im Foyer des Schauspielhauses. Das Treffen war geplant für die Festivaleröffnung von Theater der Welt 2020, dann jedoch durch die Pandemie um ein Jahr verschoben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Angela Merkel and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in conversation

The German Chancellor and the celebrated Nigerian feminist author discussed politics, and how they are influenced by social media — and fashion.
In this picture taken on August 5, 2019, a woman uses her mobile phone in a cafe in Kabul. - The historic deal between the US and the Taliban leaves unresolved the fate of Afghan women, whose fragile gains could come under threat as the brutally repressive insurgents seek to expand their influence. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH ' Afghanistan-conflict-peace-Taliban-women, INTERVIEW' by Thomas Watkins (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ARCHIV - 21.11.2016, USA, New York: Die Trophäe des International Emmy Awards wird bei der 44. Verleihung hochgehoben. Mit zwei Nominierungen geht Deutschland am 23.11.2020 in die diesjährige Verleihung der International Emmys. (zu dpa International Emmys werden verliehen - Deutschland zweimal nominiert) Foto: Andrew Gombert/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

And the Emmy goes to ... streaming giants

HBO, Netflix and Apple TV lead the Emmy nominee pack as streaming services offer an escape for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
