The most successful games often come from the US, Japan or Poland, but rarely from Germany. Why is that the case? And why aren't they recognized as art?
A generation of young Afghans has conquered social media and the internet over the last decade. Now they, too, are fleeing the "digitally armed" Taliban.
Quitting your job to become an influencer: is it still worth it?
Unique yet approachable: is that the secret behind influencers’ marketing success?
Anyone can become an artist with AI programs like Musenet, DeepArt and GauGAN.
Influencers earn millions through advertising. But how ethical is this, really?
Internet history under the hammer: Sir Tim Berners-Lee's source code for the World Wide Web was auctioned off as an NFT, as the market for digital art expands.
The best of "Shift" on our playlist on Youtube!
Trolls take over online discourse and are out to offend, often making life miserable for other users.
Algorithms embedded in social networks glean highly specific information about a user's preferences.
Real or fake? Posting disinformation online is a powerful propaganda tool.
How to verify videos on social media.
So-called bots are involved in creating phony social media hypes through likes and shares.
Countless touched-up pictures can be found on the internet. Here's how to spot the fakes.
How internet services use algorithms to try to influence their users.
Some 1.2 million young people in Germany have selected "cringe" as their favorite "in" word. Two other English words made it into the top three.
Netflix's new miniseries fictionalizes the story of two Berlin internet pioneers who attempt to prove that Google stole their idea, worth billions.
The 39-year-old German rock star made headlines after he posted a video on social media in which he reports an antisemitic incident at a Leipzig hotel.
Long considered obsolete, film photography is experiencing a renaissance, especially among young people. And #filmisnotdead is also a social media trend.
Digital protest movements like #MeToo and #MuteRKelly have raised awareness and produced real results, but social media movements also have their disadvantages.
Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.
Many cultural figures have been called out for their misdemeanours like sexual abuse and offensive statements, facing a public boycott on social media and in real life.
From using influencers to posting on TikTok, German political parties are attempting to reach out to voters on social media in a variety of ways. Will they succeed?
The night’s big winners included Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and up-coming artist Olivia Rodrigo. Madonna also set social media abuzz.
The German Chancellor and the celebrated Nigerian feminist author discussed politics, and how they are influenced by social media — and fashion.
HBO, Netflix and Apple TV lead the Emmy nominee pack as streaming services offer an escape for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
