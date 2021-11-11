Visit the new DW website

People dressed up as clowns during a Carnival celebration in Cologne

Carnival party is on despite COVID

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off-limits for the unvaccinated.  Go to article  

Coronavirus digest: Germany reports new record-high case numbers

A coronavirus patient in the hospital in eastern Germany

Germany's public health body said the country has recorded over 50,000 new COVID cases within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, an Australian company has recalled millions of tests shipped to the US. DW has the latest.  

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly

A health worker administer a dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.  

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Ask Derrick: Jabs and Positive Tests

Our science correspondent answers your questions. Can you test positive for COVID after a jab?  

Germany: In Saxony, the long COVID winter has already begun

Anti-lockdown protestors in Bautzen

In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.  

Coronavirus digest: Global cases surge past 250 million

Coronavirus test in Gauda Festival

Europe has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, followed by Asia. Meanwhile, Germany's incidence rate hit a new record for the second straight day. Follow DW for the latest.  

COVID: Germany's potential new government drafts action plan

App showing Monday's incidence rate for Germany at over 200

Germany's COVID-19 infection rate is spiraling. Now, the three parties set to form Germany's next government are putting together new rules to curb the coronavirus.  

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: South Korea

South Korea has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. What lessons can other countries learn?  

Coronavirus digest: N. Ireland minister sues Van Morrison

Van Morrison pictured on stage in 2020

Veteran singer Van Morrison faces a libel lawsuit after criticizing North Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann over pandemic restrictions. Elsewhere, the US opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. DW has the latest.  

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

An illustration showing a needle shaped like an hourglass

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.  

German businesses glad US entry ban is over

German cars waiting to be loaded on a boat at the port of Emden

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.  

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lankan Hopes

Sri Lanka wants to revive tourism. Is that possible in a pandemic?  

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Booster jabs

The EU has begun boosters. The WHO is outraged. Poor nations are still struggling with the first round of vaccinations.  

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

COVID-19: Is it safe to go dancing?

Dance clubs are open in countries around the world. What does the science say about how risky it is to go inside of one?  

Ask Derrick: Vaccine availability

Why it may not yet be possible to get a COVID-19 jab everywhere.  

A doctor looks at an ultrasound

Can vaccines have bad long-term effects?

Many people cite bad long-term effects of COVID vaccines as a reason for not being inoculated. Are their fears founded?  

Hand in blue plastic glove holding a vaccination needle next to a bared upper arm

Fact check: Breakthrough COVID infections

Some people are getting sick with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Does that mean the vaccines aren't working?  

Marta Esperti poses for a picture

Long COVID: Patients fight to be believed

For many patients experiencing long term COVID symptoms, support from doctors or loved ones is not guaranteed.  

Illustration of white blood cells and cancer cells

From COVID to malaria: mRNA vaccines

Scientists see potential for messenger RNA in medicine beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Could mRNA malaria vaccines be next?  