Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off-limits for the unvaccinated.
Germany's public health body said the country has recorded over 50,000 new COVID cases within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, an Australian company has recalled millions of tests shipped to the US. DW has the latest.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
Our science correspondent answers your questions. Can you test positive for COVID after a jab?
In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
Europe has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, followed by Asia. Meanwhile, Germany's incidence rate hit a new record for the second straight day. Follow DW for the latest.
Germany's COVID-19 infection rate is spiraling. Now, the three parties set to form Germany's next government are putting together new rules to curb the coronavirus.
South Korea has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. What lessons can other countries learn?
Veteran singer Van Morrison faces a libel lawsuit after criticizing North Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann over pandemic restrictions. Elsewhere, the US opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. DW has the latest.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
Sri Lanka wants to revive tourism. Is that possible in a pandemic?
The EU has begun boosters. The WHO is outraged. Poor nations are still struggling with the first round of vaccinations.
Dance clubs are open in countries around the world. What does the science say about how risky it is to go inside of one?
Why it may not yet be possible to get a COVID-19 jab everywhere.
Many people cite bad long-term effects of COVID vaccines as a reason for not being inoculated. Are their fears founded?
Some people are getting sick with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Does that mean the vaccines aren't working?
For many patients experiencing long term COVID symptoms, support from doctors or loved ones is not guaranteed.
Scientists see potential for messenger RNA in medicine beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Could mRNA malaria vaccines be next?
