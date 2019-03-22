Visit the new DW website

Tom Schilling

Tom Schilling, born in Berlin in 1982, is one of Germany's uprising television and film actors, as well as a singer and songwriter.

Tom Schilling was discovered as a stage actor at the age of 12. Two years later, he appeared in the German television series "Hallo, Onkel Doc," as well as in the theatrical film "Schlaraffenland" (1999). He achieved his film breakthrough with "Crazy" (2000) and the award-winning comedy "Oh Boy" (2012). The soundtrack of the film was made by the band The Jazz Kids, which subsequently became Schilling's band. Together they released their debut album "Vilnius."

201916231_1 Brecht Berlinale Special 2019 DEU/AUT 2018 von: Heinrich Breloer Tom Schilling © Stefan Falke / WDR

Bertolt Brecht: Poet, playwright — and womanizer 22.03.2019

A new docudrama starring Tom Schilling revisits the life of Bertolt Brecht and how he became one of the most iconic playwrights of the 20th century. But in a #MeToo era, his style with women doesn't feel as noble.

01.2012 DW PopXport

PopXport - The German Music Magazine 24.04.2017

Levina is to represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest and will soon be hosting PopXport. Plus: the Kelly Family comeback, actor Tom Schilling's musical debut and new music by the Toten Hosen.
KINO-Moderator, deutsch (links im Bild) Hans Christoph von Bock Schauspieler und Sänger Tom Schilling (rechts im Bild) (c) DW/A. Horakh DW/Andrea Horakh

Tom Schilling: The soundtrack of his life 24.04.2017

Tom Schilling isn't just one of Germany's best actors; he also sings, and he does that excellently, too. KINO met up with him to talk about stage fright and the soundtrack of his life.
01.2012 DW Kino deu

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 23.04.2017 24.04.2017

KINO profiles actor and singer Tom Schilling and meets actors Barnaby Matschurat and Lavinia Wilson, who produced the independent film “Hey Bunny,” which is hitting cinemas now, all on their own.
121/ Tom Schilling and The Jazz Kids, singer Tom Schilling performs live at Columbiahall, 19.11.2015, Pop, Alternative, Indie, Music, | Verwendung weltweit

Actor Tom Schilling finds voice on debut album 21.04.2017

The German star of "Oh Boy" and "Generation War" has moved from the movie to the music stage with band The Jazz Kids as debut record "Vilnius" is released.

ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Tom Schilling als Niko in einer Szene des Kinofilms «Oh Boy!» (undatierte Filmszene). Nach der Goldenen Lola soll es nun der Oscar sein: Die Tragikomödie «Oh Boy» geht für Deutschland in Hollywood ins Rennen um die begehrte Trophäe. Der Film ist einer von neun Beiträgen, die in der Auswahl für den deutschen Oscar-Beitrag in der Kategorie «Bester nicht englischsprachiger abendfüllender Kinofilm» stehen, wie German Films, die Auslandsvertretung des deutschen Films, am 19.08.2013 in München mitteilte. Foto: X-Verleih (zu dpa 0595 vom 19.08.2013 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und bei Urheber-Nennung) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/X-Verleih

One of Germany's top stars: actor Tom Schilling's best roles 21.04.2017

At age 35, Tom Schilling is already one of Germany's most famous, and experienced, actors. We look back at his career highlights across more than 50 film and television appearances.
Der gleiche Himmel zeichnet das Portrait einer Gesellschaft inmitten des Kalten Krieges. Geschrieben von der preisgekrönten britischen Autorin Paula Milne begibt sich der Event-Dreiteiler ins Zentrum des Konflikts und auf die Spur von Spionen und Agenten, von Republikflüchtlingen und von Träumern von einem besseren Leben; von ganz normalen Menschen auf beiden Seiten der Berliner Mauer, die mit den Geheimnissen, Lügen und der Paranoia, aber auch mit ihren ganz persönlichen Überzeugungen und Entscheidungen leben müssen, die die Zeiten von ihnen fordern.

East Germany, Spies and the Cold War - in a series! 19.02.2017

Berlin in the 1970's: spies lurk on both sides on the wall. 'The Same Sky' paints a portrait of the divided city in the middle of the cold war. A place where secrets, lies and paranoia are the order of the day.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 19.02.2017 19.02.2017

This week on KINO we've got a Berlinale Special! We'll tell you who won the golden and silver bears, take a trip back in time to the 1970's and meet one of the greats of cinema - Volker Schlöndorff.