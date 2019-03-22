Tom Schilling, born in Berlin in 1982, is one of Germany's uprising television and film actors, as well as a singer and songwriter.

Tom Schilling was discovered as a stage actor at the age of 12. Two years later, he appeared in the German television series "Hallo, Onkel Doc," as well as in the theatrical film "Schlaraffenland" (1999). He achieved his film breakthrough with "Crazy" (2000) and the award-winning comedy "Oh Boy" (2012). The soundtrack of the film was made by the band The Jazz Kids, which subsequently became Schilling's band. Together they released their debut album "Vilnius."