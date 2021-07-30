Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 7

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa | Swimming, 200m Breaststroke | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Laura Gallagher, United Kingdom | Trampolining | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Mohamed Tindouft, Marocco and Ala Zoghlami, Italy | Steeplechase, 3000m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Jiri Prskavec, Czech Republic | Kayak | Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo
Women's Eight, Canada | Rowing | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
Laura Smulders, Netherlands | BMX | Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo
Aranza Vazquez Montano, Mexico | Diving, 3m Springboard | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Team Sweden | Soccer | Saitama Stadium
Or Sasson of Israel vs. Teddy Riner of France | Judo | Nippon Budokan, Tokyo
Mykyta Nesterenko, Ukraine | Discus | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Bruno Fratus, Brazil | Swimming, 50m Freestyle | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Pat McCormack, United Kingdom vs. Bobo Usmon Baturov, Uzbekistan | Boxing | Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo
Alexander Zverev, Germany | Tennis | Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo
Evgeny Rylov, Russia | Swimming, 200m Backstroke | Tokyo Aquatics Centre