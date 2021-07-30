 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 7 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.07.2021

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Tatjana Schoenmaker Südafrika Schwimmen 200m Brust

Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa | Swimming, 200m Breaststroke | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Laura Gallagher Vereinigtes Königreich Trampolin

Laura Gallagher, United Kingdom | Trampolining | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Mohamed Tindouft Marokko und Ala Zoghlami Italien | Hindernislauf

Mohamed Tindouft, Marocco and Ala Zoghlami, Italy | Steeplechase, 3000m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Jiri Prskavec Tschechische Republik | Kanuslalom

Jiri Prskavec, Czech Republic | Kayak | Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Rudern Frauen Achter Kanada

Women's Eight, Canada | Rowing | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Laura Smulders Niederlande BMX

Laura Smulders, Netherlands | BMX | Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Aranza Vazquez Montano Mexiko Wasserspringen 3m

Aranza Vazquez Montano, Mexico | Diving, 3m Springboard | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Frauen Fußball Team Schweden

Team Sweden | Soccer | Saitama Stadium

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Teddy Riner Frankreich vs Or Sasson Israel Judo

Or Sasson of Israel vs. Teddy Riner of France | Judo | Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Mykyta Nesterenko Ukraine Diskus

Mykyta Nesterenko, Ukraine | Discus | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Bruno Fratus Brasilien Schwimmen 50m Freistil

Bruno Fratus, Brazil | Swimming, 50m Freestyle | Tokyo Aquatics Centre 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Bobo Usmon Baturov Usbekistan vs Pat McCormack Vereinigtes Königreich Boxen

Pat McCormack, United Kingdom vs. Bobo Usmon Baturov, Uzbekistan | Boxing | Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Alexander Zverev Deutschland Tennis

Alexander Zverev, Germany | Tennis | Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Evgeny Rylov Russland Schwimmen 200m Rücken

Evgeny Rylov, Russia | Swimming, 200m Backstroke | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
 