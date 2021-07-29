Tokyo Olympics digest: San Marino become smallest nation to win medal

San Marino picked up its first ever Olympic medal when Alessandra Perilli earned bronze in women's trap shooting.

Perilli hit 29 of 40 targets to finish third in the six-woman final. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia won the gold medal and American Kayle Browning the silver.

San Marino, a mountainous microstate within Italy that has a population of 34,000 people, is now the smallest nation to win an Olympic medal.

Gold medals

Caeleb Dressel picked up his first individual gold medal in Tokyo

American swim star Caeleb Dressel successfully defended his Olympic gold in the 100-meter freestyle, winning the men's final by a finger. His time of 47.03 seconds was a new Olympic record and only 0.06 seconds ahead of Australia's Kyle Chalmers.

China had a big day in the pool as the nation picked up its first two swimming golds in Tokyo. First Zhang Yufei won the 200-meter butterfly, setting a new Olympic record with her time of 2:03.86. China's 4x200-meter team put in a world record performance, winning with a time of 7:40.33.

Ireland won their first-ever gold medal in rowing as Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan took the men's lightweight double sculls. The women's lightweight double sculls produced an exciting finish as Italian pair of Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini vaulted from third to first in the final 50 meters to win gold.

Germany update

Germany's Olympic Federation (DOSB) has sent home a cycling official who shouted racist remarks during Wednesday's cycling time trial. Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR), was caught on camera saying "get the camel drivers" as Germany's Nikias Arndt was chasing down two African cyclists during the event

Jonathan Rommelmann (left) and Jason Osborne (right) after their second-placed finish

Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne secured a silver medal in the men's lightweight double sculls, finishing second behind Ireland. The German pair, who had begun rowing together in 2019, were "very satisfied and could not complain" about the result.

Andrea Herzog won bronze in the women's canoe slalom after finishing third in the 10-woman final. Herzog got of to a great start but then was slowed down by two barrier penatlies.

Germany's men's hockey team dropped their fourth game of pool play, losing 4-3 to South Africa. Germany overcame an early deficit to lead 3-2 at halftime, but South Africa turned around the tie in the second half through goals Nicholas Balfour Spooner and Mustaphaa Cassiem. Germany remain in strong position to advance to the quarterfinals despite the loss.

More news from Tokyo

Pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks has been ruled out for the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. The American was favored to win the event in Tokyo after his gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships. His positive test has forced multiple Australian athletes to isolate as close contacts. Pole vaulter German Chiaraviglio of Argentina is also out of the Olympics with a positive test.

