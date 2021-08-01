Tokyo Olympics digest: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins gold the men's 100-meter dash

Gold medals

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel picked up his fifth gold medal in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, joining an exclusive club of swimmers to win at least five medals at a single Olympics. Michael Phelps did it three times, including a record eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Games. The others are Mark Spitz (seven golds in 1972), East German Kristin Otto (six golds in 1988) and another American, Matt Biondi (five golds, also in '88).

Emma McKeon also struck gold in the pool for the fifth time in Tokyo, winning the women’s 50-meter freestyle and the 4x100-meter medley relay with Australia. She ends her Olympics with seven medals in total — five gold and two bronze.

American Bobby Finke gave the United States further success in the pool, winning the 1,500-meter freestyle. The US has collected 30 swimming medals in Tokyo, including 11 golds.

Logan Martin won Australia the first ever gold in BMX freestyle, which was making its Olympic debut. Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington put on a show to claim the women's title, landing the first 360 backflip in women's competition.

There was another win for the US when Xander Schauffele held off a huge chasing pack to win men's golf gold ahead of Rory Sabbiatini, representing Slovakia. Pan Cheng Tsung, of Taiwan, won a seven-man playoff to clinch bronze.

In gymnastics, Artem Doglopyat of Israel won the men's floor routine, edging Spaniard Rayderley Zapata. The two gymnasts had the same score , but the gold went to Doglopyat due to his more difficult routine. Briton Max Whitlock took gold in the men's pommel horse final.

The gold medal in women's uneven bars went to Belgium's Nina Derwael, the two-time world champion easily winning with a score of 15.2. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took gold the women's vault.

In athletics, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas set a new world record in the women's triple jump, landing 15.37 meters in her final attempt to take the gold. Meanwhile, Italian Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Bashim of Qatar shared the gold in men's high jump, China's Lijiao Gong won gold in the women's shot put.

Germany update

Alexander Zverev became the first German tennis player to win gold in the men's singles with commanding 6-3, 6-1 straight sets victory over Karen Khachanov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee. Steffi Graf won the women's title in 1988. More on that one here.

Florian Wellbrock picked up bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle race won by Finke. The Bremen native, 23, is a two time world champion, but his third-placed on Sunday was his first Olympic podium.

And Germany's men's field hockey team has reached the semifinals in Tokyo with a narrow victory over reigning champions Argentina. The team now play unbeaten favorites Australia, who edged past the Netherlands on penalties, in the last four on Tuesday.

More news from Tokyo

Organizers say they have banished six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against COVID-19. Judokas Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday, after their events were finished. Games Chief Executive Toshiro Muto said it was a "clear and serious violation" of the so-called health and safety playbooks. The other four were accredited contractors from Britain and the United States arrested for allegedly using cocaine before the Olympics opened.



mp/dv (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)