Featured stories by Tobias Käufer

picture shows a banner saying 'Stop EU-Mercosur' during a protest action of Greenpeace environmental activists at the European Council building, Thursday 25 May 2023, in Brussels

EU-Mercosur: Will the trade negotiation saga ever end?

A deal between the two blocs on how to liberalize their trade, seems elusive. Will China seize its chance?
TradeMarch 5, 2024
A person shoveling white lithium carbonate inside a salt recovery pool at the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia

Russia, China ahead in race for Bolivia's lithium

By wooing Bolivia, Russia, like China, has gained access to one of the world's largest lithium reserves.
BusinessDecember 29, 2023
Man-sized letters reading 'EU loves Itaborai' in the Brazilian city of Itaborai

Brazil's energy strategy in Itaborai raises climate concerns

Investments in Brazil's oil hub Itaborai are unwelcome, climate activists say. Others see a second chance for the city.
BusinessOctober 11, 2023
Stories by Tobias Käufer

A Venezuelan flag flying over the piping of an oil facility

Can Venezuela finally reap its oil riches after election?

On the brink of an economic collapse after years of mismanagement, the oil-rich nation could have a brighter future.
BusinessJuly 25, 2024
Fans in Columbia jerseys waiting behind stadium gates

Copa America organizers come within an inch of a catastrophe

Overpriced tickets and the chaos before the final mean FIFA has work to do two years before the next World Cup.
SportsJuly 15, 2024
Javier Milei at the GZ on June 14, 2024

Argentina: Less inflation, more poverty under Milei

With President Javier Milei arriving in Germany soon, DW looks at whether his big economic promises are materializing.
PoliticsJune 22, 2024
Lionel Messi playing alone on the pitch in his Argentina jersey

Copa America in the US: Immigrants fill the coffers

The USA is hosting the competition for the second time. Hispanics, in particular, are making the cash registers ring.
SportsJune 21, 2024
A Chinese yuan bill is seen on the map of South America

Latin American anger grows over China's economic clout

Amid China's growing influence, Beijing has strong-armed countries such as Guatemala and outraged retailers in Brazil.
BusinessJune 5, 2024
Supporters of Panama's presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino celebrate the first results of the presidential election at his campaign headquarters in the Sheraton Hotel in Panama City on May 5, 2024.

Latin American voters ditch socialism for free enterprise

Panama's recent elections confirm an economic policy shift as voters prefer free enterprise to state interventionism.
BusinessMay 22, 2024
