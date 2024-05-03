You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: Privat
Tobias Käufer
https://x.com/KaeuferTobias
Featured stories by Tobias Käufer
EU-Mercosur: Will the trade negotiation saga ever end?
A deal between the two blocs on how to liberalize their trade, seems elusive. Will China seize its chance?
Trade
03/05/2024
March 5, 2024
Russia, China ahead in race for Bolivia's lithium
By wooing Bolivia, Russia, like China, has gained access to one of the world's largest lithium reserves.
Business
12/29/2023
December 29, 2023
Brazil's energy strategy in Itaborai raises climate concerns
Investments in Brazil's oil hub Itaborai are unwelcome, climate activists say. Others see a second chance for the city.
Business
10/11/2023
October 11, 2023
Stories by Tobias Käufer
Can Venezuela finally reap its oil riches after election?
Can Venezuela finally reap its oil riches after election?
On the brink of an economic collapse after years of mismanagement, the oil-rich nation could have a brighter future.
Business
07/25/2024
July 25, 2024
Copa America organizers come within an inch of a catastrophe
Copa America organizers come within an inch of a catastrophe
Overpriced tickets and the chaos before the final mean FIFA has work to do two years before the next World Cup.
Sports
07/15/2024
July 15, 2024
Argentina: Less inflation, more poverty under Milei
Argentina: Less inflation, more poverty under Milei
With President Javier Milei arriving in Germany soon, DW looks at whether his big economic promises are materializing.
Politics
06/22/2024
June 22, 2024
Copa America in the US: Immigrants fill the coffers
Copa America in the US: Immigrants fill the coffers
The USA is hosting the competition for the second time. Hispanics, in particular, are making the cash registers ring.
Sports
06/21/2024
June 21, 2024
Latin American anger grows over China's economic clout
Latin American anger grows over China's economic clout
Amid China's growing influence, Beijing has strong-armed countries such as Guatemala and outraged retailers in Brazil.
Business
06/05/2024
June 5, 2024
Latin American voters ditch socialism for free enterprise
Latin American voters ditch socialism for free enterprise
Panama's recent elections confirm an economic policy shift as voters prefer free enterprise to state interventionism.
Business
05/22/2024
May 22, 2024
