Time magazine names Trump 'Person of the Year'

Benjamin Alvarez Gruber in Washington, DC | Anja Kueppers-McKinnon

12/12/2024 December 12, 2024

Samuel Jacobs, Time's editor-in-chief, cited Trump's "historic comeback" in the 2024 US election as the deciding factor. Trump beat US Vice President Kamala Harris and Yulia Navalnaya for the title. DW's Benjamin Gruber reports.