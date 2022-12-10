  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Still Confilct Zone | Tim Sebastian und Nina Khrushcheva

Tim Sebastian

Senior TV journalist with a special focus on politics

Tim Sebastian, host of DW's 'Conflict Zone,' is a world-renowned television journalist with more than 40 years of experience.

Tim was twice named Interviewer of the Year by the UK's Royal Television Society and received the British Academy award for contributions to factual television.

He currently hosts Conflict Zone, a one-on-one interview show on DW's international English-language TV channel.

Memorable interviews with world leaders have included US Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, South African Presidents Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.

Skip next section Stories by Tim Sebastian

Stories by Tim Sebastian

Side-by-side images of Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic (left) and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Albin Kurti on Conflict Zone

Albin Kurti on Conflict Zone

Belgrade is destabilizing the Balkans through illegal structures, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti told DW.
PoliticsOctober 12, 202226:06 min
Israel Jerusalem Besuch Präsident Putin

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt on Conflict Zone

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt on Conflict Zone

Moscow's former chief rabbi says a new Iron Curtain could descend on Russia.
PoliticsSeptember 7, 202225:05 min
Go to homepage