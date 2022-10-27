  1. Skip to content
Tim Sebastian

Tim Sebastian, host of DW's 'Conflict Zone,' is a world-renowned television journalist with more than 40 years of experience.



Tim was twice named Interviewer of the Year by the UK's Royal Television Society and received the British Academy award for contributions to factual television.

He currently hosts Conflict Zone, DW's top political interview program.

Memorable interviews with world leaders have included US Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, South African Presidents Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.


