  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
PoliticsUnited States of America

TikTok in the dock as Congressional hearings start

7 hours ago

Chinese social media giant TikTok is under scrutiny in the United States out of national security and data privacy concerns. Critics have warned that China's government could get access to TikTok users' data or carry out influence operations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P85H
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A head shot of Dmitry Medvedev

Ukraine updates: Medvedev says Putin arrest would be 'war'

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person watching a TV screen

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

Human Rights5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stadt | Bierflaschen und Dosen Heineken

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

Health8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

SocietyMarch 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Xi Jinping walks by a military band during a visit to Moscow

'Pandora's box': EU weighs changing relations with China

'Pandora's box': EU weighs changing relations with China

PoliticsMarch 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage