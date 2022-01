'Sandokan' - the tiger of Malaysia

Italian author Emilio Salgari wrote the fictional tale of this 19th-century prince-turned-pirate, first published in 1883. The last of a dynasty of Borneo rulers, Sandokan avenges the murder of his parents by colonialists, and becomes known throughout the South China Sea as the "Tiger of Malaysia." But the story and films (like the one pictured here) are better known in Europe than in Malaysia.