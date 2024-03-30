Three ships carrying Gaza aid set sail from Cyprus

A vessel carrying nearly 400 tons of food has set off for Gaza amid UN warnings that famine is imminent in the north of the Palestinian territory.

A second ship carrying aid for Gaza left Cyprus's port of Larnaca on Saturday.

Hundreds of tons of aid are being shipped to the war-stricken Palestinian territory on a flotilla organised by two charities — the US-based World Central Kitchen and the Spanish Open Arms.

"We're sending shelf stable and ready-to-eat food and a special delivery of dates provided by the UAE for Palestinians observing Ramadan," World Central Kitchen said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Second maritime aid delivery

World Central Kitchen said on its website that to date, its teams have provided over 43 million meals by land, air, and sea to Palestinians facing starvation.

Earlier in March, the organization shipped more than 200 tons of food to communities in northern Gaza in the first maritime aid delivery.

The US headquartered humanitarian NGO said that on that first operation they had managed to build their own jetty in Gaza using rubble, to safely unload cargo.

The Palestinian territory has no harbor facility and the US armed forces are constructing a large floating dock for the delivery of aid.

