Zakarpattia Oblast: Wooden Tserkvas of the Carpathian Region

This UNESCO World heritage site is actually a series of 16 "tserkvas," or churches, that are spread over Poland and Ukraine in the mountainous Carpathian region. The wooden log structures were built between the 16th-19th centuries by both Orthodox and Greek Catholic communities. They exemplify the timber-building tradition of Slavic countries, and their interiors are also quite renowned.