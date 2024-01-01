Thomas Klein

After studying communication sciences in Essen, Thomas has been working as a freelance journalist since 2006, mainly covering the Bundesliga, Germany's men's national team and parasports. For Sport1, he accompanied Borussia Dortmund for several years at home and abroad as a TV reporter, including the club's run to the 2013 Champions League final in London.

At DW, he started as a freelance writer in 2008 in the sports editorial department and has since reported on the Bundesliga and the Germany team as well as parasports. Since 2016, he has accompanied the national team as a DFB reporter at major tournaments and games at home and abroad.

Above all, sports connection with society and background stories from around the world are Thomas' passion. In recent years, he has produced several reports and documentaries for DW and other broadcasters.