This week’s exercise: The push-up

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Sports coach Aurelia shows you how to do push-ups effectively, and which muscles are trained in the process.
Police in the German capital have issued an apology after photos emerged of officers disrespecting Berlin's Holocaust memorial.
Humans can survive for weeks without solid food, but just a few days with no fluid intake. Our organic functions would simply not work without water. Drinking regularly and sufficiently keeps us healthy.
The indoor fitness firm is recalling one of its top-selling products over safety fears. The company enjoyed a boom from the global lockdowns, with people buying products to work out at home.
There's no shortage of health advice on the Internet. Some of it's useful, but there's also a lot of misleading information. What to believe and what to ignore: This week's focus on In Good Shape.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version